WisePies Pizza Run raises money for Make-A-Wish New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Runners and walkers gathered in Albuquerque Sunday morning for the WisePies Pizza Run, which benefitted Make-A-Wish New Mexico.

Participants had the option to run or walk a 10K, 5K, or one mile. This year, officials said they nearly doubled the turnout for the event, with more than 300 participants and 65 volunteers.





The proceeds from the event go to help Make-A-Wish New Mexico grant wishes for kids who are fighting critical illnesses. At the event, staff were able to surprise a child by granting her wish to go on a shopping spree. “I feel so blessed and seeing, I just, it’s amazing that there is a whole organization just like coming for kids like me, that struggle, and just give them a whole day of happiness,” said Colette Grace Dilworth, Make-A-Wish New Mexico recipient.

Event staff estimated that at least $65,000 was raised for Make-A-Wish New Mexico.