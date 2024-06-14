Winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2024 revealed

The 36th annual Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2024 was held tonight (13 June) at The Fullerton, Sydney, in conjunction with research partner Lonsec.

A total of 21 winners were chosen at this year’s awards out of 90 finalists across 18 group categories and three individual submissions-based categories.

The individual categories included BDM of the Year, Rising Star of the Year, and Marketer of the Year.

Click here to view the full list of winners.

All eyes were on who would become the recipient of the Fund Manager of the Year award, the top prize of the awards program.

This year, Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co. walked away with the trophy, with the asset manager also winning two other awards earlier in the evening.

Lazard Defensive Australian Equity Fund was named Australian Large Cap Equity Fund of the Year, while the Infrastructure Fund of the Year award went to Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Fund.

Over 450 members of the funds management and financial services industry attended the Fund Manager of the Year Awards black-tie gala ceremony this year.

The evening presented an opportunity for them to network with leaders of the industries and their peers, while celebrating the achievements of their colleagues.

Australian comedian and radio and television presenter Merrick Watts was the MC at the awards ceremony and provided laughter and entertainment throughout the evening.

Laura Dew, editor of Money Management, said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to all of this year’s winners, especially Lazard for scooping the top prize. All of the winners were worthy competitors in a competitive market and should be commended for their success over the past year.”

For over three and a half decades, the Fund Manager of the Year Awards have set the benchmark for excellence for institutions, investors, and advisers, and has become the most anticipated awards program in the industry.

In a highly competitive and evolving sector, winning this accolade provides national recognition and an authoritative endorsement of the capabilities of fund managers and their teams, while strengthening their position in the marketplace.

The Fund Manager of the Year Awards program, in conjunction with event stakeholders Money Management, Momentum Media and Lonsec, has developed a robust awards methodology to form the backbone for assessing and benchmarking Australia’s leading fund management professionals.

The Lonsec Research team used its market-leading investment research to develop a robust awards methodology to assess and benchmark Australia’s leading fund manager, and determine the group category winners.

The individual award winners were chosen by reviewing and auditing the information provided in their submissions, and checking demographic and other information against category eligibility criteria.

The finalists’ submissions were delivered to a panel of respected professionals and business leaders, who judged them against the criteria of each award category and provided an aggregated score. The combined judging scores for each submission for each category were tabulated, with the highest-scoring submission deemed the winner.

The judging criteria for the group award categories are both quantitative and qualitative, acknowledging growth, business development, diversity, leadership, innovation, business excellence and contribution to Australia’s financial sector.

