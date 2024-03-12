Will Universe Entertainment and Culture Group (HKG:1046) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

Even when a business is losing money, it’s possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Universe Entertainment and Culture Group (HKG:1046) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we’ll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We’ll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Universe Entertainment and Culture Group Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company’s cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at December 2023, Universe Entertainment and Culture Group had cash of HK$177m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was HK$144m. Therefore, from December 2023 it had roughly 15 months of cash runway. That’s not too bad, but it’s fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Universe Entertainment and Culture Group Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Universe Entertainment and Culture Group is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 19% in the last year. Given that it boosted operating revenue by a stand-out 338% in the same period, we think management are simply more focussed on growth than preserving cash. It may well be that it has some excellent opportunities to invest in growth. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company’s growth data. This graph of historic revenue growth shows how Universe Entertainment and Culture Group is building its business over time.

How Easily Can Universe Entertainment and Culture Group Raise Cash?

Universe Entertainment and Culture Group seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it’s worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company’s annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Universe Entertainment and Culture Group has a market capitalisation of HK$349m and burnt through HK$144m last year, which is 41% of the company’s market value. From this perspective, it seems that the company spent a huge amount relative to its market value, and we’d be very wary of a painful capital raising.

So, Should We Worry About Universe Entertainment and Culture Group’s Cash Burn?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Universe Entertainment and Culture Group’s revenue growth was relatively promising. We don’t think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 2 warning signs for Universe Entertainment and Culture Group (of which 1 shouldn’t be ignored!) you should know about.

