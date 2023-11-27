We need to shift away from harmful fossil fuel subsidies

According to the IMF, total global fossil fuel subsidies – financial support from governments and authorities to fossil fuel companies, often in the form of tax breaks – amounted to $7 trillion in 2022. These subsidies must be stopped as soon as possible so that public resources can be shifted towards sustainable energy and climate action.

We need to make sure money flows away from harmful fossil fuels, and towards low emissions energy systems, as this will reduce the demand for fossil fuel energy and make sure the biggest polluters are paying the biggest price.

Visit our COP hub page