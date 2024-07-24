Why some Olympians will return from Paris with $1m — and others nothing
Athletes who compete in the Olympic Games often dedicate their lives to preparing for competitions, but for the public at large, their sport is only front and centre for a short period every four years.
So, how much do athletes get paid for taking part in the Olympics, and where does the money come from?
Do Australian athletes get paid to compete in the Olympics?
Do Olympic athletes get paid more if they win a medal?
Olympic gold, silver or bronze medals can come with a cash prize, but the amounts vary depending on the event and where an athlete places on the podium.
For team sports, the payment depends on the size of the team and comes from the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) rather than the government.
Which countries have the highest medal payments?
Under Australia’s Medal Incentive Funding program, individual athletes are paid $20,000 for a gold medal, $15,000 for a silver and $10,000 for a bronze.
US athletes reportedly receive US$37,500 ($56,259) for a gold medal, US$22,500 ($33,755) for a silver, and US$15,000 ($22,503) for a bronze.

How do Olympic athletes make money?
Others have sponsorship agreements with sportswear brands and supplement companies, which can involve wearing branded apparel, appearing in advertisements, or promoting products on social media.