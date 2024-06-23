Why Juventus could save money buying Khephren and releasing Rabiot in 2024







If Juventus can get Khephren Thuram from OGC Nice at a cost of €20m, then it would still be cheaper than locking Adrien Rabiot down to a new contract.

The Bianconeri are working to revamp their midfield for new coach Thiago Motta, who has a fundamentally different way of viewing the game compared to predecessor Max Allegri.

Although they would prefer to keep Rabiot, his contract runs out on June 30 and he is keeping them waiting again before making a decision on his future, especially with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool showing interest.

If his request of a salary of €9m per season is confirmed, it could effectively be cheaper for Juventus to sign Thuram as his replacement rather than keep the veteran on a new contract.

Signing Thuram could be cheaper than keeping Rabiot

La Gazzetta dello Sport make this calculation based on the idea that he could leave OGC Nice for €18m plus €2m in add-ons, seeing as his deal with the Ligue 1 side only runs to June 2025.

Thuram currently earns less than €1m per season in Nice and would sign on for a salary in Turin over five years of €2m per season.

Inevitably, Juve have the upper hand for Thuram because his father Lilian played for them from 2001 to 2006 and remains on very good terms with the club.

Khephren’s older brother Marcus already plays in Serie A for Inter, who he joined as a free agent last summer.