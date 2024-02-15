Why increasing employee financial wellness needs to be employers’ top priority in 2024

“When employers implement a solution such as a Defined Contribution Pension plan or another type of group savings plan, they enhance their employees’ overall financial wellbeing and consequently reduce employees’ stress about that aspect of their lives,” says Crowe, adding that employees who feel in control of their finances “are more focused, more engaged, and more productive.”

“Companies that provide a comprehensive wellness program create a stronger workplace culture that boosts productivity while reducing absenteeism. Establishing such a program is also a strong incentive that both attracts and retains employees — offering employers a significant competitive edge.”

When picking a service provider, choose wisely

When considering the roll out of a group savings program, employers need a service provider that offers expert consultants who are willing to guide them through the process of not only designing a group savings plan, but also enhancing overall employee benefits to create a truly comprehensive financial wellness program. It’s important that the service provider designs an implementation plan that maximizes employee engagement and supports employers throughout, going beyond plan administration and providing strategic insights that make it easy for employers to deliver financial solutions tailored to business objectives and the needs of their employees.

Sourcing a service provider that will go above and beyond group savings plans — for example, providing expert financial advice and resources to help employees plan for the future they want — is critical to the end goal of relieving much of the money-management stress employees report. Armed with effective coping strategies for their financial woes, businesses experience a more present and productive workforce.