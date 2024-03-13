Who is eligible to apply for PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

The government launched PM Surya Muft Bijli Yojana a couple of months ago. After opting for the scheme, households will be able to save money on their electricity bills while also earning more money by selling surplus power to DISCOMs.Also read: PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: How to avail subsidy under new solar rooftop scheme

According to Press Information Bureau (PIB) release issued on March 1, 2024:

The applicant must be an Indian citizen.

Must own a house with a roof that is suitable for installing solar panels.

The household must have a valid electricity connection.

The household must not have availed of any other subsidy for solar panels.

What is the procedure for availing subsidy?

According to the PIB release, here are steps to avail subsidy.

Step 1

Register on the portal

Select your State & Electricity Distribution Company

Enter your Electricity Consumer Number, Mobile Number & Email.

Step 2

Login with Consumer Number & Mobile Number

Apply for the Rooftop Solar as per the form

Step 3

Once you get the feasibility approval, get the plant installed by any of the registered vendors.

Step 4

Once installation is completed, submit the plant details and apply for net meter.

Step 5

Commissioning certificate will be generated from the portal, after installation of net meter and inspection by DISCOM.

Step 6

Once you get the commissioning report. Submit the bank account details and a cancelled cheque through the portal. You will receive your subsidy in your bank account within 30 days.

How to apply for PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana?

The interested home owner must first create an account on the national website, pmsuryaghar.gov.in. Customers have the option of selecting the manufacturer and supplier of the rooftop solar system they want installed. . Households will benefit from the National Portal’s provision of pertinent data, including vendor ratings, benefits calculators, and suitable system sizes.

How does PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana work?

As per the PIB release, “The scheme provides for a subsidy of 60% of the solar unit cost for systems up to 2 kW capacity and 40 percent of additional system cost for systems between 2 to 3 kW capacity. The subsidy has been capped at 3 kW capacity. At current benchmark prices, this will mean Rs 30,000 subsidy for 1 kW system, Rs 60,000 for 2 kW systems and Rs 78,000 for 3 kW systems or higher.”

Loan facility

Currently, low-interest credit ways with no collateral requirements and interest rates as low as 7% are available to households for the installation of home RTS systems up to 3 kW. The interest rate is fixed at a 0.5% premium above the current repo rate, which is determined periodically by the Reserve Bank of India. The effective interest rate for consumers will drop from the current 7% to 6% if the Repo Rate, which is now 6.5%, is cut to 5.5%.

( Originally published on Mar 07, 2024 )