Which Cruise Lines Have the Best Deals and Benefits To Save Big This Summer?

Taking a cruise can be a surprisingly affordable, stress-free vacation. Most packages are all-inclusive, which means you don’t have to worry about carrying cash, tipping, or budgeting for tourist attractions and meals — although you may book and pay for excursions separately. Right now the major cruise lines are offering amazing deals to save on summer travel. When you join the loyalty programs for the various cruise lines, you’ll get even more value for your money.

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises, often recommended by travel agents, has a flash sale now through June 9 where you can receive a free upgrade to a balcony room when you book a cruise for this summer (or plan ahead for a winter cruise). These trips include travel to the Caribbean and The Bahamas, with stops at Ocean Cay or Bermuda, and embark from Miami, Orlando, or Brooklyn, New York, according to the MSC website. Prices start at $289 per person for a three-night cruise.

Royal Caribbean International

Earn up to $600 in onboard credits when you book a cruise with Royal Caribbean now through June 6 at noon EST. Choose from three nights up to seven nights, with destinations ranging from Alaska to Bermuda.

Through its loyalty program, The Crown & Anchor Society, Royal Carribbean seeks to give its gets more perks and benefits the more they cruise. Earn one Cruise Point for each night you sail, plus double points for a suite. Royal Caribbean has six loyalty tiers, and one 3-night cruise is enough to get you started at Gold Status. Perks include discounts on food and beverages, access to special events, in-state room services and more.

The best rewards are available to Diamond Plus and Pinnacle Club members, requiring 175 and 700 points, respectively. These points accrue over your lifetime, so while it can take some time to reach this status, loyalty pays.

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line advertises an onboard credit of up to $50, plus 40% off cruise rates and a free room upgrade right now. You can find cruises sailing to The Bahamas for as low as $174 per person.

Carnival’s VIFP (Very Important Fun Person) Club has five tiers, starting at Blue for your first trip. It’s somewhat easier to reach Carnival’s Top Tier of Diamond membership, since you need just 200 points. You can achieve Platinum with 75 to 199 points. However, you don’t earn double points for suites. Every night of sailing counts as 1 loyalty point.

Perks for top-tier members include priority check-in and boarding, free chocolate, and a VIFP logo gift, which Carnival brand ambassador John Heald recently revealed is a blue and red tote bag adorned with the VIFP club logo.

