Where to Sell AI Art Online & Make Money in 2024 | by Golden Pen | Dec, 2023

Launching Your AI Art Business: Choosing Platforms, Pricing Artworks, and Building an Artistic Brand That Sells

Where to Sell AI Art Online & Make Money in 2024

If you’re an AI artist looking to make money in 2024 from home, there are a number of online platforms that you can use to sell your AI art and reach a wider audience.

Finding the right marketplace is key. You need maximum exposure and the ability to command good prices. We’ll look at websites specifically tailored to AI art, as well as more general digital art platforms. We’ll also discuss print-on-demand services, NFTs, marketing tips, pricing strategies, building your brand, and more.

By the end of this guide, you’ll have actionable next steps to start selling your AI artworks like a pro. So plug in your machine learning model, generate some stunning visuals, and let’s get started!

Choosing the Best Platform for Your Work

Several services specifically cater to AI art. This specialization means more targeted audiences who appreciate this type of art. Some top picks:

Artify: Artify focuses exclusively on AI-generated art, making it a prime destination for this style. They offer their own sales platform as well as partnerships with major print-on-demand services. You can sell original digital works, prints, merch, NFTs, and more.

Krysalis Images: Specializing in abstract algorithmic art, Krysalis offers its own download store for digital images, making it easy to get your art in front of buyers. They also offer helpful resources like editable templates and tutorials for new artists.

When selecting a platform, consider size of audience, fees, special features, and who you want to reach. Niche AI art sites attract audiences already passionate about the medium. But more general digital art platforms also present major opportunities:

DeviantArt: With over 65 million monthly visitors, DeviantArt offers incredible exposure. You’ll have no problem finding buyers who love stylized, futuristic art.

ArtStation: ArtStation is considered the go-to platform for game artists, animators and illustrators. It’s the perfect spot to market your AI art to those industries. The site also supports print-on-demand.

No matter where you sell though, unique and breathtaking art is a must. Apply your full creative toolkit to generate visually arresting images collectors will clamor for.

Make Your Art Physical with Print-On-Demand

Print-on-demand (POD) empowers you to easily create physical versions of your masterpieces to sell. Sites like Redbubble, Society6 and Fine Art America handle printing & order fulfilment while you collect royalties.

Some things to consider with POD:

You’ll need very high resolution digital images for crisp reproduction.

Make lots of products like prints, phone cases, t-shirts, etc. The more products the better chance of sales.

Uploading is free and sites have massive customer reach, but sales volume is not guaranteed. Patience and persistence pay off though.

Overall, POD opens up profitable options beyond just digital sales. Don’t underestimate the desire for physical pieces fans can proudly display.

Cashing In with NFTs

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) let you sell AI artworks as verifiably one-of-a-kind originals. Digital scarcity creates immense value. Top NFT sales for AI art have exceeded $700K!

Some leading NFT platforms include:

SuperRare — Tailored specifically to limited edition digital artworks. Artists get 85% from all primary sales.

OpenSea — The largest NFT marketplace. You can sell to the widest possible customer base here.

To succeed at NFTs you’ll still need to develop artistic skill. Unique styles and themes perform best. Bold colors, dynamic designs and hints of dystopia or fantasy all translate well into coveted crypto art.

Once minted, promote your NFTs across social media and monitor listings closely. Limited supply plus strategic visibility drives intense bidding wars where 5-figure sales happen fast.

Price Your Work for Maximum Profit

When pricing AI art, consider these factors:

Production costs — Include software fees, hardware requirements, training times for ML models, etc. Calculate an hourly rate too. This represents the baseline value of your time and effort.

Uniqueness — Exceptionally unique and eyecatching styles command premium prices, especially on NFT platforms. Don’t undervalue visual ingenuity!

Comparable works — Research selling prices for similar pieces on your chosen platform. Competitor pricing gives a good indication of real market value.

Getting accurate production costs first provides a pricing floor. Then the exclusivity and visual impact of your work pushes it even higher. Don’t be afraid to push boundaries on pricing either — early adopters pay handsomely for cutting-edge AI art!

Build Your Brand for Ongoing Success

Developing an identifiable personal brand around your art generates lasting buyer relationships. Consider:

Crafting an intriguing backstory and persona behind the art increases perceived value through exclusivity.

Maintaining consistent and recognizable artistic elements across new pieces helps collectors instantly spot your work.

Directly engaging followers on social media through polls, contests, giveaways etc keeps them invested in you as an artist.

Put simply — intrigue people and make them feel invested. The storytelling, style cohesion and follower interaction woven into your brand sticks with buyers across multiple purchases. That brand loyalty pays dividends now and well into the future.

The AI Art Gold Rush Is On!

We’ve equipped you with specialized platforms to sell on, tools to create physical products, NFT promotion strategies, pricing factors and brand building concepts. Now is the time to stake your claim during this new AI art gold rush.

Immerse yourself in creative algorithms, establish your unique style and start uploading your most stunning designs. As this breakthrough medium continues maturing, early artistic pioneers will reap fortunes by bringing AI art to eager enthusiasts first. Why not make that fortune yours?