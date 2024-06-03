When should I stop charging my phone? How to save money

It’s a challenging time with many households across the country looking for creative ways to save money and cut down their spending.

Whether it’s looking for money-saving tips for your phone bill or its TikTok saving challenges, little steps can often go a long way.

Even the question of when to charge your phone – and if you should leave it plugged in overnight – becomes a concern.

Jae Ro, Marketing Manager of SIGNAL + POWER – the world’s leading plug adapter manufacturer – has broken down how adjusting your charging habits can save you money on your next electricity bill.

The expert added: “According to Ofgem, electricity costs 34p per kWh. Typically, phone chargers consume about five watts of electricity.

“U Switch recommends charging a smartphone for two hours and 40 minutes a day, although most people charge them for around eight hours overnight – totalling £4.96 a year.

“While this may seem minimal, many households own multiple devices and charge them for extended periods, leading to much higher costs.”

Is it ok to charge my phone overnight? How to save money



Leverage Off-Peak Hours



The expert at SIGNAL + POWER explained that many energy providers offer discounted electricity rates during off-peak hours.

This is often overnight (usually between midnight and 7 am) or during specific periods throughout the day.

Jae Ro explained: “It’s essential to check your meter reading to determine your provider’s off-peak times, as these may vary”.

The specialist also shared the example of plans like Economy 7 having distinct off-peak periods.

Jae added: “Charging your phone during these times allows you to take advantage of the lower rates, potentially saving you a small amount on your bill.

“Conversely, charging during peak hours, typically in the late afternoon and early evening, can contribute to higher costs due to increased demand on the grid.”

Don’t Overcharge



However, the expert warned that you should avoid overcharging it for long periods in order to extend your phone battery’s lifespan.

Jae continued: “Lithium-ion batteries, common in modern smartphones, degrade over time due to charging patterns, changing temperatures, and usage intensity.

“Most devices automatically stop charging at 100% to prevent overheating, but background apps can cause the battery to drop slightly, keeping it near maximum charge.

“Charging beyond what’s necessary can also contribute to faster capacity loss. Aim to maintain your phone’s battery level between 20% and 80% for optimal longevity”.

Choose Efficient Chargers



“Not all phone chargers are created equal,” according to the expert.

The SIGNAL + PWER pro elaborated that older models or those using outdated technology may be less efficient.

This results in increased energy wastage.

The expert recommends upgrading to a higher quality charger, such as those that feature Gallium Nitride (GaN), which produces less heat and can preserve your phone’s battery health over time.

Eco-Conscious Choices



Jae also noted that “adjusting your charging habits might not have a major impact on your electricity bill” in comparison to other energy-saving measures.

If you want to see more substantial savings, the expert suggested focusing on energy-efficient practices like using LED bulbs and unplugging electronics when they are not in use.