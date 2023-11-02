November 2, 2023
When A Shopping Addiction Impacts Your Savings


Spending can be addictive – it can start off as harmless but quickly build before you even realize it. The reasons for spending beyond your control can be varied, and it takes analysis, observation and self-reflection to get to the root of your spending issues. It’s an important task to undertake, particularly if your spending is prohibiting your saving when it comes to your retirement.

Here’s a few reasons you may be slipping into overspending.

Ignorance

For many people, they’re just ignorant to their overspending. This doesn’t mean that they’re an ignorant person, but that they just have their head in the sand when it comes to their own finances. It could also be that one spouse or partner is unaware of the spending and saving within their household.

In this situation, the way to solve it is to jump in and create an open dialogue about your finances – either with yourself or within your family. Many of us are raised to believe that financial topics are taboo, so we naturally avoid discussing money, but you need to be aware of how much money is coming into your account and going out so you understand your financial picture. If you’re having difficulty with this, that’s ok. Bringing in a professional such as a financial advisor can help you get through this not only to become more comfortable but to work on your spending habits.

Addiction

Another category of people fall into the group of people that are truly spending addicts. Shopping can create the same release of endorphins and dopamine that other addictions create, and it can be a difficult cycle to break. This cycle can ultimately end in financial ruin not only for individuals but for families.

Fixing this can be a difficult task, and often requires professional help from support groups or psychologists so that you can get help with the root cause of your addictive behavior. Trying to adhere to a budget may help, or journaling your spending – but you may want to substitute your addictive spending by trying to gamify saving instead. See how quickly you can save money instead of spending it to see if it helps create the same dopamine response.

Filling The Void

For another group of people, they spend money simply to fill a void within their lives. Spending may help them to deal with negative feelings or be a form of escapism. Shopping may be their vice instead of drinking or gambling.

When you spend money to deal with negative feelings, you may need to find an alterative way to deal with you feelings. The extent of your shopping and spending issues may determine how much help you need in this area. If you slightly overspend, you might try substituting other behaviors such as journaling or meditation. If you are turning to shopping constantly, you may need to address your feelings at a deeper level with professional help, or find long term distractions that take up more of your time, such as volunteering or a new hobby.

Regardless of the cause of your overspending, it’s important to get to the root of it so that you can course correct and appropriately save for your future, because you’re worth it.

Follow me on Twitter or LinkedIn. Check out my website. 

Disclosure: Diversified, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the SEC. A copy of Diversified’s current written disclosure brochure which discusses, among other things, the firm’s business practices, services and fees, is available through the SEC’s website at: www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. Investments in securities involve risk, including the possible loss of principal. The information on this website is not a recommendation nor an offer to sell (or solicitation of an offer to buy) securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

I am the president of Diversified, where our mission is to uncover and achieve your life’s goals, so that we can bring true happiness to as many people as possible. I believe in building a firm that can satisfy all our client’s needs under one roof. I’m a CFP and a nationally recognized author that is passionate about helping people reach their retirement goals and attain happiness. I’m a regular contributor at Kiplinger and Forbes, and I’ve been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, FA Magazine, USA Today, US News and World Report, CNBC, Today and TD Ameritrade amongst others. My nationally recognized blog focuses on retirement and how finances tie into the pursuit of happiness and fulfillment. I have a BS in Finance in addition to my series 6,7, 63, and health/life licenses, with both Certified Financial Planner and Certified Estate Planner designations.  

Read MoreRead Less





Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Key to financial independence: Smart savings and investment options

Key to financial independence: Smart savings and investment options

November 2, 2023
Culture wars, money muscle into Minnesota school board races

Culture wars, money muscle into Minnesota school board races

November 2, 2023

You may have missed

More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

Chevron is negotiating a 15-year LNG supply contract in Europe

November 2, 2023
Bull of the Day: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Bull of the Day: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

November 2, 2023
Key to financial independence: Smart savings and investment options

Key to financial independence: Smart savings and investment options

November 2, 2023
People affected by Typhoon Ciaran urged to check insurance terms and keep receipts

People affected by Typhoon Ciaran urged to check insurance terms and keep receipts

November 2, 2023
Some Investors Rush to Buy Dogecoin Alternative NuggetRush Presale Ahead of 20% Price Increase

Some Investors Rush to Buy Dogecoin Alternative NuggetRush Presale Ahead of 20% Price Increase

November 2, 2023
NY Attorney General announces $328 million in settlement funds from Uber and Lyft for 'stealing earnings' cnn business

NY Attorney General announces $328 million in settlement funds from Uber and Lyft for ‘stealing earnings’ cnn business

November 2, 2023