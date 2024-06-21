What your clients’ personality colour says about their money management

Illustration by Dan Murrell

Finding out a client’s personality colour has given me a greater understanding of their preferences

There is growing recognition that financial planning is as much about understanding and effectively communicating with people as it is about offering financial products.

In 2020, I discovered a book called Surrounded by Idiots, by Thomas Erikson, which has changed my approach to communicating with and understanding clients. The book explains why it can be difficult to understand the thought process of others, and how it is tempting to feel that we are “surrounded by idiots”.

It isn’t necessarily the case that we are smarter than others, according to Erikson; rather that our clients and colleagues, as well as friends and family, may just think differently from us.

Surrounded by Idiots places people into one of four distinct categories: red, blue, green or yellow. These categories aren’t a precise science, and most people show traits of more than one colour. However, I’ve used Erikson’s system to help visualise the broad strokes of character traits that present themselves in clients, which informs how I deliver my advice.

People in the red category are generally driven and no-nonsense; they work in a high-pressured environment. They are focused on outcomes and less concerned with the nitty-gritty of how to get there.

I find that reds typically prefer to keep meetings brief, skipping most of the formalities. They are the client who says, ‘I have 20 minutes. Tell me what I need to know.’

It helps to prepare diligently for meetings with reds, having a clear idea of their expectations and what information you will need them to provide. When we first met, one of my red clients couldn’t understand why I needed to know their full financial position, because they “just wanted to maximise pension contributions”.

In such situations, concise and rational explanations will do the trick. As long as a red can understand why something is required to achieve the end goal, they’ll happily engage. Just don’t beat around the bush!

Dislike of unknowns

People in the blue category are highly analytical and like to have as much information as possible before making financial decisions.

For example, one of my clients put off his retirement date for several years due to the pandemic and the downturn that followed. Despite the wider economic uncertainty, this client had more than enough savings to retire comfortably; but, for him, there were too many unknowns to make a decision.

For blues, it can be fruitful to gently direct their focus away from ‘unknowables’ (otherwise they will over-analyse and become paralysed) and towards outcomes, as well as tactfully remind them of the costs of inaction.

For my client who struggled to set a retirement date, I sometimes brought discussions back to his desire to spend more time with his grandchildren, which prompted him to re-assess the personal costs of staying in work. The good news is that recently he finally decided to retire, after much deliberation.

Most straightforward

The most common category is green. Greens are typically friendly and introverted, and tend to avoid confrontation. They are usually the most straightforward to advise, being happy to explore the options while not being particularly indecisive.

They also love a good chat over a cup of tea and often enjoy spending time on their cashflow plan to see if they can achieve what they want.

Yellows are more likely to rely on emotional factors when making life decisions. As a result, they tend to avoid financial decisions that could evoke negative feelings, such as inheritance planning or making financial arrangements in case of redundancy.

This can leave yellows less financially resilient than others, and therefore more likely to benefit from sensitive intervention. I take extra care when discussing stressful topics with yellows, and focus on the potential emotional impact of not planning properly for the future.

I encourage yellows to freely discuss their personal circumstances and feelings, as it provides me with a deeper understanding of their financial goals.

There is a plethora of factors to account for when engaging with clients, from potential vulnerabilities to their stage of life. However, personality type shouldn’t be overlooked, especially with soft skills playing a more crucial role in financial planning.

More than anything, this approach has given me a greater understanding of the preferences of my clients, whether it’s a red wanting to run through investment options as quickly as possible, or a yellow looking for a long chat about their financial wellbeing.

Megan Rimmer is a chartered financial planner at Quilter Cheviot

This article featured in the June 2024 edition of Money Marketing.

If you would like to subscribe to the monthly magazine, please click here.