With our What We Spend series, we’re taking a look at the different ways Aussie ﻿couples and housemates spend their money each week.

This week, we took a peek at the spending habits of Frank and Damian*, two housemates living in a small town on NSW’s mid-north coast.

Frank: A 35-year-old bartender earning $60,000 per year.

Damian: A 32-year-old public relations expert earning $120,000 per year.

Damian earns double the amount his housemate does. (Getty)

What are your weekly bills/expenses? Any savings?

Frank﻿

Rent: $200

Groceries: $90

Petrol: $40

Gym membership: $22

Phone: $8

Internet: $10

Streaming: $35

Utilities: $22 (paid quarterly)

Savings: Whatever’s leftover, usually $150-$200

Total weekly expenses for Frank: $627

Damian

Rent: $200

Groceries: $130

Petrol: $32

Gym and personal trainer: $56

Health insurance: $27

Phone: $10

Internet: $10

Streaming: $12

Utilities: $22 (paid quarterly)

Savings: $1000

Total weekly expenses for Damian: $1499

What are your thoughts on your spending habits? Do you spend much outside your weekly regular expenses?﻿

Frank: I don’t have a large income so I have to keep my expenses low, but I’m a bit of a homebody so it doesn’t really matter. I guess my biggest costs, other than rent, are my streaming subscriptions and my car. But I genuinely use Netflix, Spotify, Disney, Stan, and YouTube every week so I can’t see myself getting rid of one.

And our town has basically zero public transport so I need the car to get anywhere.

Damian: My rent is so low that I don’t feel too bad splurging on personal training and expensive groceries. I moved to this town from Sydney to save money, and my rent was instantly halved. Plus there’s really not much to do here outside of work, so it’s easy to save a tonne – especially as I barely know anyone here. The plan is to go back to the city when I’ve saved enough for a house deposit.﻿

Damian moved to a small town to save for a house deposit. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Monday

Frank: I have a day off on Monday, so I woke up early and went for a long walk and to the gym. I bought a coffee for $4.50, then went home and just chilled on the couch all day. After dinner I went to Macca’s and got a McFlurry, for $4.

Damian: I work from home every day, so my daily spending is usually pretty low. After my morning personal training session, I spent $9.50 on a smoothie but then stayed home the rest of the day.

Tuesday

Frank: I headed into work at midday, and finished up at 9pm. After I clocked off, I had a couple beers with a friend, but we stayed at the pub where I worked so I only paid $10 for three pints.

Damian: I didn’t spend anything until after work, when I met up with a Tinder date for dinner – I paid, total $43.

Wednesday

Frank: I bought a coffee on the way to work, $4.50, but that’s all I spent. I get free meals when I work night shift which is great for saving money.

Damian: I got bored at work and ended up spending $220 on clothes while online shopping because I saw a big sale. But that’s all I spent today.

Many young professionals have moved out of the city to work from home. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Thursday

Frank: I do the day shift on Thursdays, so after work I joined a bunch of my mates for beers and dinner, spent $85. I had to get a cab home, which was $8.

Damian: I had a $5.20 coffee on a walk before work, then after work I had a couple of drinks with a friend. While out I ran into Frank, joined him for a drink too – so total I spent $35.

Friday

Frank: I got Macca’s breakfast before my shift, $12.20. After work I had two beers, $12, then went home.

Damian: I just worked all day, then had a date. We split dinner, which was $17 each, and then I bought movie tickets, $44 total.

Saturday

Frank: I’m doing a double shift today to help out a co-worker – on my lunch break I bought a $12 sandwich but had dinner at work before going home.

Damian: I took the train into the city today, which cost $26 return. We did bottomless brunch, which was $85 for food and drinks. Afterwards we just hung out in a bar, I spent about $43 on drinks, and then got the train home.

One of Frank’s biggest expenses is streaming services (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sunday

Frank: I literally did nothing today except lie on the couch watching TV. I got Thai takeaway for dinner, $19.

Damian: The only thing I bought today was a $5.20 coffee.

Total weekly spending for Frank: $171.20

Total weekly spending for Damian: $532.90

Final thoughts

Frank: I’m not saving for anything in particular, so I can’t really judge if I spent “too much” this week. So long as I can pay my bills and still have enough money to have fun, I reckon I’m on top of things.

Damian: ﻿Though my spending was kinda high, I’m saving so much money by living here that I don’t really mind. If I were back in the city and spending less on fun stuff, I’d still be dropping this much money on rent anyway.

*Names have been changed.﻿

