December 1, 2023
What is the Purpose of Money?


Sponsored Content by Strategies for Wealth Management

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) – Retirement is an exciting life event, that most people look forward to, but it requires careful financial preparing and planning. Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews recentlymet with Michael Lehrhaupt from Strategies for Wealth Management. They came in to discuss  retirement planning and the purpose of money.  

Watch the full interview above, as they discuss the following points:

  • The purpose of money is to use for living or legacy.
  • How to decide which accounts are best to use for each purpose.
  • Why it’s important to optimize your financial strategies- reduce tax burden.

Michael encourages you to scan the QR code on the screen and take their online Retirement Quiz, or visit: https://rockyourretirementquiz.com/.
You’ll receive a free, full report which summarizes where you stand.  They would also like to invite you to make an appointment to come in and meet with them. Check out their website at www.strategies4wm.com



