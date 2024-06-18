What is ‘slow shopping,’ and how can it save you money? – WSOC TV

CHARLOTTE — Between Amazon, eBay and so many online retailers, it’s pretty easy to give in to impulsive online shopping, but a new trend on social media is helping compulsive shoppers resist the temptation.

Though the reasons may vary, impulse shopping is universal, and often filled with regret.

“Then you realize, what am I buying this stuff for? You regret it the next day,” Ryan Garey told Channel 9′s Deneige Broom.

