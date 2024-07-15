What is MrBeast’s net worth and how does he make money?

Jimmy Donaldson, better known online as MrBeast, has become an internet icon with videos that cost tremendous amounts of money — but how can he afford it all?

Very few YouTubers can simply give away $100,000 to strangers on a regular basis; or recreate Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory only to give it away. But, this is exactly the sort of life that MrBeast leads.

Whether it’s giving away a $100,000 diamond, making teams compete for $500,000, or having people battle it out in a Squid Game IRL recreation for $456,000, he has made a name for himself by fulfilling increasingly crazy acts of kindness.

This comes at a severe personal cost though, foregoing millions of dollars to become one of the most well-known faces online.

With this in mind, what is MrBeast’s net worth, and how does he even have any money left over for himself? He has a few revenue streams that all help him to not only support himself but also his unwavering growth on the internet, and here we take a look at each of them.

Instagram: MrBeast MrBeast launched his own burger chain late in 2020.

What is MrBeast’s net worth?

It’s been reported that MrBeast was the highest-earning YouTuber, with a reported net worth of $100 million in 2023.

Of course, any net worth figure must include liabilities as well as assets, so this is simply an estimation. Many have attempted to pinpoint MrBeast’s net worth accurately. One website suggests MrBeast’s net worth is approximately $1 billion, as of July 2024.

Social Blade estimates that on his main channel alone, MrBeast has generated up to $90.1 million in yearly earnings. However, MrBeast runs countless other channels, such as MrBeast Gaming and even a Spanish version of his main channel, which has 25 million subs, meaning that his total yearly earnings are more.

For better or for worse, there’s not a definitive number we can point to when it comes to the fortune the YouTuber has amassed to date. But, it’s safe to assume he’s a multi-millionaire.

How does MrBeast make money?

MrBeast has several sources of income that we know of, including his viral content, as well as his multiple business ventures.

Viral content

MrBeast has to earn a lot of money to sustain his videos, and his main channel is a loss leader to attract new viewers — it’s effectively a marketing spend. He’s set up other revenue streams to allow for this to happen, with one ultimate goal in mind that we’ll get into later in the article.

As with any YouTuber who is part of the platform’s partner program, the most blatant source of income for MrBeast is through AdSense. Display, overlay, and video advertisements are displayed on his content and he gets a cut.

This is determined by the number of views a video garners and the CPM rate, the latter of which is where YouTube determines how much money it receives per thousand views. He earns a percentage of the income Google’s video platform makes from these advertisements.

Another common method of earning money from YouTube videos is brand deals. Companies big and small flock to relevant content to advertise themselves. However, if they want maximum impact then MrBeast is the perfect example, hitting at least 75 million viewers on a video.

His style of content is designed to attract eyeballs and, in an environment where attention is everything, he’s the gold standard.

A genius aspect of his approach to content is that more brands want to work with him as he continues to grow, and he can charge increasing amounts for a spot in a video.

Brands pay the larger figure and this allows him to make more attention-grabbing videos. It’s a circle of sustainable growth and nobody knows where the ceiling is — if it exists at all.

MrBeast The YouTube star appears in pre-roll ads for the browser extension Honey.

After having previously been tapped by Honey, MrBeast is now connected to e-commerce company Shopify, who he gives a shout-out during his video. We don’t know the terms of this deal but the chances of him doing it for free, considering that he’s trying to increase his income as much as possible, are slim.

He also has a suite of supporting YouTube channels which he produces in multiple languages that were designed to generate income allowing him to support himself even if his main channel loses money. The likes of MrBeast Shorts, MrBeast Gaming, Beast Reacts, MrBeast 2, and Beast Philanthropy all exist to allow his original MrBeast channel to be a loss leader that grants him the maximum amount of attention.

Other ventures

What’s a content creator without merchandise? MrBeast has bespoke lines of clothing that range from standard ‘Beast’ apparel to chocolate. He even launched a range of clothing for his MrBeast Burger venture.

Night Media MrBeast and his manager Reed Duchsher expertly model items from his popular merchandise range.

Launching a burger chain across the United States, MrBeast gave away $100 with every order placed at the first location he opened. After starting with 300 locations in the US, the brand then reached a whopping 1,000 stores as it expanded to Europe and the rest of North America.

It proved to be a hit with MrBeast Burger hitting $100 million in revenue in July 2022. This is a milestone in the world of YouTube creators, investing in new revenue streams and will no doubt inspire others to try something new.

Sticking with his food-based creations, he then went on to launch Feastables. However, unlike MrBeast Burger, the new chocolate bar brand got off to a bitter start and resulted in him losing $1.3 million in just 10 minutes due to a celebratory giveaway. Although it’s not clear exactly how much revenue the venture has brought in, he’s continued to donate the sweet treats on regular occasions.

Next up for MrBeast and his fans may well be an exclusive membership club. Much like with Team Liquid, Envy, and Cloud9 in esports in recent months, a membership scheme typically provides exclusive perks such as additional content, behind-the-scenes insights, and early access to merchandise.

As per MrBeast’s musings on his secondary Twitter account, he would charge $10 a month for fans to access exclusive content like a “podcast” and “occasional random videos.” 100% of the revenue he would earn from the hypothetical club would go towards his videos, furthering his mission.

Now that we’ve established that MrBeast both makes and gives away an absolute fortune, it’s interesting to try and contextualize why he’s adopted this extreme genre of content that comes with such eye-watering cost. Spoiler: it’s all for impact.

The 26-year-old is a true philanthropist and his long-term goal is to maximize his earning potential just to give it all away. According to a tweet in August 2020, he wants to open “hundreds of homeless shelters” and “food banks” as vehicles for transferring his wealth. In a recent video, he made this happen as he documented creating 100 water wells around Africa.

While he’s losing a lot of money through the stunts he pulls on his main channel, he’s able to demand more and more from advertisers who want to get in front of his ever-growing audience.

Just in case anybody questions his dedication to this noble cause, he has promised that he’ll die with “0 dollars in [his] bank” and is determined to forego a “materialistic life” often adopted by those with fame and fortune.