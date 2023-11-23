Western District of New York | Buffalo man sentenced for making, passing counterfeit money

BUFFALO, N.Y.-U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that Eric M. Butson, of Buffalo, NY, who was convicted of conspiracy to falsely make and pass counterfeit federal reserve notes, was sentenced to serve 24 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul E. Bonanno, who handled the case, stated that between December 2022, and March 2023, Butson and co-defendant Catalina Hernandez possessed various tools and equipment necessary to make and manufacture counterfeit bills including computers, ink-jet printers, ink, and bleach. Utilizing those tools and equipment, they made and manufactured numerous counterfeit $100 bills. Butson and Hernandez passed, or attempted to pass, the bills approximately 67 times at various businesses, including in the City of Buffalo, the Town of Amherst, the Town of Clarence, and the Village of Orchard Park. The total loss amount, including actual loss and intended loss, is approximately $6,700.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the United States Secret Service, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Jeffrey Burr, Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Matthew Scarpino, and the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Eugene Staniszewski.

# # # #