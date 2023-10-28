Ellen Doucette only regrets one thing about Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation weatherizing her home: That her husband, Don, isn’t here to experience a warm home this winter.

Don died in May 2022, before Doucette saw OACAC replacing her neighbor’s windows.

“This little house is air-tight — it’s old, but it’s air-tight,” Doucette said. “That means a lot because Don, he had heart failure, and he was so cold. I just feel he would have been happy to know that OACAC had taken care of us like that. If only I had known.”

Doucette lives in a two-bedroom mobile home with her dogs Dottie and Daisy. OACAC’s Weatherization Assistance Program weather-stripped Doucette’s doors and windows, added insulation, added smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, changed out lightbulbs to LEDs, changed the dryer vent, wrapped the water heater, caulked all entries, caulked pipes and installed a fan to ensure adequate indoor air quality. There was no charge to Doucette.

“That’s going to make a difference, because I’m on propane and every time that meter hits a number, it’s $6.75,” Doucette said. “Last year I kept the heat at 65 (degrees Fahrenheit) because I was afraid — How was I going to pay for it?”

This year, she and her pups are going to be warm.

More:Winter is coming. Here’s what to expect on your utility bill as temperatures drop

Income-based program aims to help as many as possible

From July 2022 to June 2023, the OACAC weatherized 124 homes. Weatherization is a free service provided by OACAC. People can apply online or print a paper application from the website at https://oac.ac/weatherization. Income guidelines determine if someone is eligible.

OACAC’s weatherization director Todd Steinmann explained that the income guidelines allowed more people to access services. The program is available for people who make 200% or less annually of the poverty level, meaning a family of four that makes $60,000 could still qualify.

“It really does reach the middle class,” Steinmann said.

Weatherization can reduce energy usage, increase energy efficiency, allow for long-term savings and create a safer, healthier living environment, according OACAC. The program offers services such as insulation of attics, floors and walls; weather stripping; repairs to doors and windows; heating systems and appliances tested for safety and efficiency; and air sealing.

More:As pension tax nears expiration, questions remain about how to pay remaining shortfall

“As people have more stress on their money with inflation and everything else, if we can reduce your cost of energy or at least keep it where it was so they don’t keep going up, you have more money for food, medicine, whatever the case may be,” Steinmann said.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, households nationwide that participate in the Weatherization Assistance Program save an average of $372 or more each year.

OACAC serves Barry, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Lawrence, Polk, Stone, Taney and Webster counties.

“We’re always needing applicants. It’s a free service to homeowners and renters,” Steinmann said. If people want to contribute to the weatherization costs, they can, but it’s never expected. “The main focus is for the income-eligible family to be able to get help and reduce their energy burden.”

Anyone can weatherize their home

Even if you don’t qualify for free weatherization, there are things you can do to make sure your home is warm and energy-efficient this winter.

OACAC offers a list of low-cost weatherization tips:

Seal around doors and windows with weather-stripping and caulk;

Seal around electric wiring penetrations, plumbing pipes, ducting and light fixtures that go through the ceiling, floor or walls;

Keep draperies and shades closed at night to reduce the coolness you may feel from the cold windows and in warm weather to prevent solar heat gain from the window. Open draperies and shades on your south facing windows during the day to allow the warmth of the sunlight to enter your home;

Replace your furnace filter monthly (or every 90 days if you use a 90-day filter). Have your furnace serviced before each heating season to ensure it is operating safely and efficiently;

Keep your thermostat at 68 degrees or lower in the winter. For every degree lower you may save 3 to 5 percent monthly on your heating bill;

Use kitchen, bath and other ventilating fans wisely; in just one hour, these fans can pull out a houseful of warmed or cooled air;

Keep your fireplace damper closed tightly when not in use;

Install water-saving showerheads and faucet aerators;

Wash laundry in cold water when possible. This can save between 20 and 40 cents per load. Line dry laundry to keep from using energy for the dryer and increasing the temperature in the home during the cooling season;

Set the water temperature on your water heater to 120 degrees;

Insulate your water heater particularly when it is in an unheated area;

Repair all holes in ceiling, walls and floor and make them air tight;

Turn off the lights in any room you’re not using;

Install compact fluorescent bulbs in place of existing incandescent bulbs;

Repair leaky faucets and toilets promptly;

Vacuum your refrigerator’s condenser coils at least once a year;

Keep your refrigerator temperature between 37 to 40 degrees, and freezer at 0 degrees;

Turn off televisions, stereos and computers when not in use;

When replacing appliances, look for the Energy Star label.

Susan Szuch is the health and public policy reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @szuchsm. Story idea? Email her at sszuch@gannett.com.