October 28, 2023
The OACAC Weatherization Assistance Program is available for people who make 200% or less annually of the poverty level, to help help reduce energy usage, increase energy efficiency, allow for long-term savings and create a safer, healthier living environment to peoples homes.


Ellen Doucette only regrets one thing about Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation weatherizing her home: That her husband, Don, isn’t here to experience a warm home this winter.

Don died in May 2022, before Doucette saw OACAC replacing her neighbor’s windows.

“This little house is air-tight — it’s old, but it’s air-tight,” Doucette said. “That means a lot because Don, he had heart failure, and he was so cold. I just feel he would have been happy to know that OACAC had taken care of us like that. If only I had known.”

Doucette lives in a two-bedroom mobile home with her dogs Dottie and Daisy. OACAC’s Weatherization Assistance Program weather-stripped Doucette’s doors and windows, added insulation, added smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, changed out lightbulbs to LEDs, changed the dryer vent, wrapped the water heater, caulked all entries, caulked pipes and installed a fan to ensure adequate indoor air quality. There was no charge to Doucette.

Ellen Doucette talks about what the OACAC Weatherization Assistance Program did to her home on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

“That’s going to make a difference, because I’m on propane and every time that meter hits a number, it’s $6.75,” Doucette said. “Last year I kept the heat at 65 (degrees Fahrenheit) because I was afraid — How was I going to pay for it?”

This year, she and her pups are going to be warm.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Bury: Paying to divert trash from the dump now will save Ottawa money later

October 28, 2023
5 best ways to make money in GTA Online for newbies, ranked

5 best ways to make money in GTA Online for newbies, ranked

October 28, 2023

You may have missed

Report shows more Americans facing ‘persistent debt’ as interest rates and fees rise

Report shows more Americans facing ‘persistent debt’ as interest rates and fees rise

October 28, 2023
As the popularity of Dogecoin and other meme coins declines, is AI crypto the next big thing? – Cryptosaurus

As the popularity of Dogecoin and other meme coins declines, is AI crypto the next big thing? – Cryptosaurus

October 28, 2023
These 3 cryptocurrencies are making huge profits today

These 3 cryptocurrencies are making huge profits today

October 28, 2023
The little blue egg appears – The Greenville Advocate

The little blue egg appears – The Greenville Advocate

October 28, 2023
Premarket Stocks: Big Tech Earnings Could Make or Break This Market

Premarket Stocks: Big Tech Earnings Could Make or Break This Market

October 28, 2023
Are weight-loss drugs tricks or treats?

Are weight-loss drugs tricks or treats?

October 28, 2023