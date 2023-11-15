Wealth management sector pays out £3.8m in fines to FCA

The wealth management sector has paid out £3.8m in fines issued by the Financial Conduct Authority this year, a new Freedom of Information (FOI) request has revealed.

These penalties could increase following the implementation of Consumer Duty on 31 July, behavioural finance experts Oxford Risk have warned.

The FOI request by Oxford Risk shows the FCA has imposed £3.8m in fines on the adviser and intermediary, platform and wealth management categories covering individuals and firms up to the end of September 2023.

The £3.8m equates to around 7% of the total £52.8m in fines imposed by the FCA in the year to date.

The FOI request shows the total amount of fines paid by the above categories stands at £36.7m since the start of 2019.

The worst year was 2022, which saw the industry pay out £21.8m.

Oxford Risk said firms “must understand and take account of behavioural biases and the impact characteristics of vulnerability can have on consumer needs and decisions”.

It warns that failure to do so could increase the number of firms and individuals being fined by the FCA.

James Pereira-Stubbs, chief client officer at Oxford Risk, said: “The wealth management sector, including advisers and intermediaries and platforms, works hard to deliver good customer outcomes, so it is disappointing to see as much as £3.8m paid out in fines.

“The worry is that the introduction of Consumer Duty could lead to the level of fines rising even further. Very often the fines and damage to consumer outcomes are entirely avoidable if wealth managers make use of the tools and solutions that are available.

“Wealth managers need to document behavioural biases and risk tolerance as part of their suitability systems and processes, and crucially need to understand how to act upon the information to ensure good customer outcomes.”

Oxford Risk’s behavioural tools assess financial personality and preferences, as well as changes in investors’ financial situations.