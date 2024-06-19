Wealth management platform GBST partners with Wipro

GBST has announced the launch of a strategic partnership with Wipro to deliver end-to-end administration services for wealth and pensions companies transitioning from legacy IT environments.

The move combines GBST’s Composer wealth management administration SaaS platform and Wipro’s expertise in outsourced administration and contact centre services.

By consolidating administration services through a single, integrated platform, companies can streamline operations, reduce complexity, and enhance service delivery to their customers.

“This announcement marks a significant milestone for the financial services industry,” commented global CEO of GBST, Robert DeDominicis.

“We see the global market looking for alternative fully outsourced solutions. Under this partnership arrangement, clients can benefit from a modern, best-of-breed, SaaS-based, scalable wealth management administration platform, with IT and back-office services supported by a proven digital transformation partner in Wipro.”

Wipro CEO, Chris Smith, added: “We are excited to collaborate with GBST to drive innovation and transformation in the pensions and wealth management space. Together, we will enable organisations to modernise their operations, leverage advanced technologies like GenAI, and deliver superior outcomes for their members.”