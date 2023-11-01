Wealth Management Booms in Brazil to Rival Banks
As the craze to launch new hedge funds in Brazil peters out following a sharp rise in interest rates, it seems everyone is moving into wealth management.
An increasing number of executives are leaving banks to create businesses to serve rich families, while some independent investment advisers are merging to gain scale. Three dozen new wealth firms have have opened in the first half of the year, according to capital markets association Anbima, including several founded by former Credit Suisse bankers.