Wealth giant Evelyn up for sale as Permira seeks exit for £1.5bn

The private equity owner of Evelyn Partners, one of Britain’s largest wealth management companies, is exploring options to sell down its £1.5 billion stake.

Permira is sounding out advisers to sell its majority stake in the business, whose activities also cover professional services from auditing and tax advice to insolvency, as it looks to cash in on a wave of investor interest in the sector.

A deal could take the form of an outright sale or a break-up, with Evelyn’s accountancy business likely to appeal to other private equity buyers given the current strong interest in the sector.

Earlier this month, The Sunday Times revealed that Grant Thornton, Britain’s sixth-largest accountancy firm, was planning to bring in outside investment from a private equity firm. In doing so, it would follow in the footsteps of its American sister practice, which in March sold a majority stake to the buyout firm New Mountain Capital.

The US arm of the accounting firm Baker Tilly also agreed to sell a majority stake to Hellman & Friedman and Valeas, two private equity operations, in a $1 billion deal in February.

It is also understood that the Netherlands-based buyout firm Waterland is exploring a sale of its majority stake in Cooper Parry, another UK accountancy practice. Cooper Parry has long billed itself as a pioneer of the private equity-backed model for professional services firms. The company, which employs about 600 people in the UK, accepted investment from Waterland in 2022, which it used to buy up competitors.

London-based Evelyn Partners, whose chairman is Chris Grigg, was built up through a series of mergers between investment management and professional services firms. The company currently has about £61 billion of assets under management and employs nearly 4,000 people.

Chris Grigg, former chief executive officer of British Land, has been chairman of Evelyn Partners since February 2022 LUKE MACGREGOR/BLOOMBERG/GETTY

Permira owns about 56 per cent of Evelyn Partners, while its private equity competitor Warburg Pincus owns another quarter. The rest is owned by current and former staff.

Permira bought into what would become Evelyn Partners in 2014 by purchasing Bestinvest, the online wealth manager, and merging it with rival firm Tilney.

In 2020, Warburg Pincus came on board as an investor, providing capital to finance a merger between Tilney and accountancy firm Smith & Williamson, with the combined business being renamed Evelyn Partners.

Outside investors have long been shunned by professional services firms, which are often run by partners who are wary of ceding control. However, the push to invest in artificial intelligence and other technologies to boost productivity has prompted many firms to bring in outsiders with deep pockets.

Warburg Pincus declined to comment.