We Think Clarity Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CU6) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it’s possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you’d have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Clarity Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CU6) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its ‘cash runway’.

When Might Clarity Pharmaceuticals Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company’s cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Clarity Pharmaceuticals last reported its balance sheet in June 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$65m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$28m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.4 years as of June 2023. Notably, however, analysts think that Clarity Pharmaceuticals will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Clarity Pharmaceuticals’ Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

While Clarity Pharmaceuticals did record statutory revenue of AU$9.8m over the last year, it didn’t have any revenue from operations. To us, that makes it a pre-revenue company, so we’ll look to its cash burn trajectory as an assessment of its cash burn situation. In fact, it ramped its spending strongly over the last year, increasing cash burn by 104%. That sort of spending growth rate can’t continue for very long before it causes balance sheet weakness, generally speaking. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Clarity Pharmaceuticals Raise Cash?

While Clarity Pharmaceuticals does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company’s annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Clarity Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalisation of AU$357m and burnt through AU$28m last year, which is 7.7% of the company’s market value. That’s a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Clarity Pharmaceuticals’ Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we’re relatively comfortable with the way Clarity Pharmaceuticals is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While we must concede that its increasing cash burn is a bit worrying, the other factors mentioned in this article provide great comfort when it comes to the cash burn. There’s no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we’re not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company’s operations, and we’ve picked out 1 warning sign for Clarity Pharmaceuticals that investors should know when investing in the stock.

