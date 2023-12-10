We Think Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

Even when a business is losing money, it’s possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you’d have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company’s annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the ‘cash burn’. First, we’ll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Butterfly Network Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company’s cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at September 2023, Butterfly Network had cash of US$150m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$120m. That means it had a cash runway of around 15 months as of September 2023. That’s not too bad, but it’s fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Butterfly Network Growing?

It was fairly positive to see that Butterfly Network reduced its cash burn by 41% during the last year. But the revenue dip of 6.8% in the same period was a bit concerning. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Butterfly Network Raise Cash?

While Butterfly Network seems to be in a fairly good position, it’s still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company’s cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year’s operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$195m, Butterfly Network’s US$120m in cash burn equates to about 61% of its market value. Given how large that cash burn is, relative to the market value of the entire company, we’d consider it to be a high risk stock, with the real possibility of extreme dilution.

How Risky Is Butterfly Network’s Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Butterfly Network’s cash burn reduction was relatively promising. Summing up, we think the Butterfly Network’s cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for Butterfly Network (1 shouldn’t be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

