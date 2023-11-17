"We don't make money out of Bluey... who knew it was a unicorn?"

ABC managing director David Anderson was on ABC Radio this morning, during which he was asked about revenue from global hit series, Bluey.

“We don’t make money out of Bluey,” he confirmed. “What Bluey does is provide joy to children and families all over the country and now all over the world. And that would be priceless.”

Anderson was not MD when Bluey was commissioned, jointly by ABC / BBC in 2017, or premiered in 2018, but Director, Entertainment & Specialist.

The show’s phenomenal success has seen BBC Studios license products in territories across the globe.

Anderson continued, “Hindsight is a wonderful thing. I remember sitting there with the Head of Children’s. And it almost starts like a joke… a little known producer walks through the door and says ‘Have I got something for you!’ and it’s a 2D animation about a puppy.

“I was advised that we thought it would work. We thought it would bring joy to people. Who knew it was a unicorn from that moment? It all goes down to Joe Brumm, who’s the creator of Bluey from Queensland.”

He added, “But we have returning series of Bluey, there’s a 28 minute episode coming for everybody. BBC Studios were a co-investor in this. They took a position. They get the revenue for merchandise.”