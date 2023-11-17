November 17, 2023
"We don't make money out of Bluey... who knew it was a unicorn?"


ABC managing director David Anderson was on ABC Radio this morning, during which he was asked about revenue from global hit series, Bluey.

“We don’t make money out of Bluey,” he confirmed. “What Bluey does is provide joy to children and families all over the country and now all over the world. And that would be priceless.”

Anderson was not MD when Bluey was commissioned, jointly by ABC / BBC in 2017, or premiered in 2018, but Director, Entertainment & Specialist.

The show’s phenomenal success has seen BBC Studios license products in territories across the globe.

Anderson continued, “Hindsight is a wonderful thing. I remember sitting there with the Head of Children’s. And it almost starts like a joke… a little known producer walks through the door and says ‘Have I got something for you!’ and it’s a 2D animation about a puppy.

“I was advised that we thought it would work. We thought it would bring joy to people. Who knew it was a unicorn from that moment? It all goes down to Joe Brumm, who’s the creator of Bluey from Queensland.”

He added, “But we have returning series of Bluey, there’s a 28 minute episode coming for everybody. BBC Studios were a co-investor in this. They took a position. They get the revenue for merchandise.”



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

How to save money on a Thanksgiving meal

November 17, 2023
This financial planner wants to ditch the "starving artist" stereotype

This financial planner wants to ditch the “starving artist” stereotype

November 17, 2023

You may have missed

The next president's economic problems have increased due to the depletion of soy in Argentina.

The next president’s economic problems have increased due to the depletion of soy in Argentina.

November 17, 2023
Special Words – Are e-bikes the future of enduro and everything else?

Special Words – Are e-bikes the future of enduro and everything else?

November 17, 2023

All Day Slimming Tea Reviews: The Solution for Healthy Weight Loss

November 17, 2023
Paul Challinor: I'm a web designer and entrepreneur who is deaf (BSL)

Paul Challinor: I’m a web designer and entrepreneur who is deaf (BSL)

November 17, 2023

Neotonics Reviews: Is it a Good Skin & Gut Health Supplement?

November 17, 2023
Exclusive: Carlyle cuts Asia fundraising target to bn in challenging market

Geopolitical anger is characterizing markets more than shock: Mike Dolan

November 17, 2023