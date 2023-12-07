December 7, 2023
We Are In a BULL Market.. Making money in the crypto bull market. | by Tom Holland | Dec, 2023


Making money in the crypto bull market.

Recent statements from Jamie Dimon, the head of JP Morgan, expressing skepticism about Bitcoin and implying potential government intervention have sparked discussions in the crypto space.

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

However, such negative sentiments are not uncommon during bull markets. The absence of similar comments during bear markets is noteworthy.

The current bullish trend seems evident, but caution is advised. While major institutional investors are entering the crypto scene, there’s a possibility of profit-taking, especially after substantial gains. Even with the market’s upward trajectory, anticipating a pullback or a correction is prudent.

Photo by Sajad Nori on Unsplash

Despite potential short-term fluctuations, the overall excitement surrounding crypto is palpable. Institutional and retail investors are major contributors to the current price surge. Mainstream media attention tends to follow when Bitcoin surpasses psychological thresholds like $40,000.

Acknowledging the probability of profit-taking, especially by institutional investors, is essential. However, the market’s resilience and potential for significant gains remain promising. The current excitement is largely driven by existing investors, with limited new entrants observed.

Looking ahead, the market’s resilience, even in the face of potential profit-taking, remains a positive sign. Corrections, though possible, may contribute to the overall health of the market. Trading cautiously and seizing profits when possible is a recommended approach.

Cardano

In terms of altcoins, Cardano is highlighted for its recent 11% surge. The speaker suggests monitoring momentum shifts and capitalizing on bullish trends.

Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash

The article touches on launch pads as a lucrative opportunity, referencing past successes and hinting at a potential resurgence in their popularity. It emphasizes the…



