Ways women can fight for higher wages

(InvestigateTV) — While women have made considerable strides for financial equity over the last 60 years, a new study from NerdWallet found that men are still more likely to say their pay has increased over the last year compared with women.

The survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults, conducted online by The Harris Poll, asked Americans about the gender financial divide.

“Men are more likely to say they’ve received a pay increase in the last year and then also men are perceived as having an easier time finding well-paying jobs,” Kim Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, reported. “And if you ask men and women who is the most financially successful person you know, both genders ore more likely to say it is a man.”

The study also revealed that both men and women surveyed said they do perceive woman as better money managers, as well as better budgeters.

Palmer said there are some things women can do to take back control when it comes to their pay.

“You want to try to negotiate your salary whenever possible because that can make a big difference in your take home pay at the end of the day. And then also we can do a lot with money management to take control of our own personal finances,” she suggested. “So, for example, doing things like paying off high interest rates. Making sure you’re saving and investing for retirement, building up an emergency savings fund. All of that is within our control.”

Palmer said setting aside money in a high-yield savings account over just a year can make a huge difference, even if it’s just $10 or $20 a week. Start small, see how it adds up in just a few months.

She encouraged people to learn how to better manage the money they have coming in, but once again, don’t be afraid to ask for a raise.

According to this survey, only 8% of Americans negotiated for a higher salary at their current job.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.