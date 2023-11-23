Want to Visit Venice for the Day? €5 Please

You want to spend the day in Venice? That will be €5.

Day-trippers will have to pay the entry fee, equivalent to about $5.45, to access the lagoon city on certain days beginning in late April next year as the local administration seeks to control a crush of tourists that is expected to hit a record this year.

The fee will come into effect on April 25, a national holiday that celebrates the end of World War II, Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said on Thursday.

“We are trying to make the city more livable for both residents and the tourists who come here,” Brugnaro said. “Venice has always been a city open to everybody and that isn’t going to change.”

Residents, workers, students, children under 14 and people born in Venice will be exempt from the fee, which will be paid online, through a cellphone app or at one of the eight entrance points where tickets will be checked on a spot basis. The entry points include the Marco Polo international airport, the main train station in the historic center and a dock near St. Mark’s Square.

“If somebody wants to sneak in I’m sure they can do it, but we aren’t going to make Venice a police state [to try and stop them],” said Brugnaro, who declined to say exactly what kind of infrastructure, such as turnstiles or gates, the entry points will have.

While Venice has struggled with the impact of mass tourism for decades, many residents say the boom in visitors following the pandemic has pushed the city to a tipping point. In September, for the first time, the number of tourist beds, including hotels and short-term rentals, in Venice’s main islands exceeded the number of residents, according to a local group that campaigns for affordable housing in the city.

While the number of tourists has been surging, the resident population has been on a steady decline and fell below 50,000 last year for the first time in three centuries. That is down from 66,000 two decades ago and 175,000 in the early 1950s.

Next year, the fee will be applied on 29 days from late April until mid-July. All of the dates are on weekends except a few days around national holidays. During the second half of the year, the city will assess how things have developed and what needs tweaking, Brugnaro said.

The city council approved the entry fee in September, but until Thursday hadn’t given many details, including the exact days that it would be applied. An earlier iteration of the fee approved in 2019 was never implemented because of the plunge in tourism the following year due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

The penalty for people found without a ticket, which will be required from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., will range from €50 to €300. The city council decided to end the pay period in the early afternoon so as not to penalize people who want to come to Venice for dinner.

Ending the pay period early will also go some ways toward protecting the nightlife in a city known for being sleepy after most of the day-trippers leave in the late afternoon.

The city won’t make money on the entry fee and aims to eventually break-even, said Michele Zuin, Venice’s councilman in charge of the budget. The city council has budgeted €3 million to get the system up and running and expects revenue from the fee to be about €700,000 next year. If in later years, revenue exceeds costs, the difference will be used to lower local taxes and pay for the city’s upkeep, Zuin said in September.

“It will cost us more to operate than the money we are bringing in,” said Brugnaro. “The idea here isn’t to make money. It’s to better manage the flow of people and encourage them to come on different days. We’ll know this has been a success if we don’t take in much money.”

Write to Eric Sylvers at eric.sylvers@wsj.com

