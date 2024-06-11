June 11, 2024
Want to save money on your summer getaway? Book your flight now


Booking your summer vacation sooner rather than later is still the advice from travel experts as prices continue an upward climb.

“Now is a good time to actually book and plan your vacation for the summer and fall,” said Oliver Huie, the CEO of Travelwire, Inc.

Huie recommends booking three months ahead, especially on specific days that have lower flight prices.

“On a weekend like Saturday, Sunday, Monday – those are all good days to book,” said Huie.

Another big key is to have some wiggle room.

“Be as flexible as you possibly can be when you’re leaving to your destination,” said Alec Slatky, a AAA Northeast spokesperson.

Huie said flying out on a Tuesday and returning on a Thursday tends to be cheaper.

If you’re on a tight budget, experts say consider traveling domestically.

“You could pick pretty much any city in the country and go enjoy a two or three-day weekend there,” said Slatky.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

A Banana clicker game is going viral on Steam — here’s why

A Banana clicker game is going viral on Steam — here’s why

June 11, 2024
Wealth management deal boosts HSBC’s ambitions in China

Wealth management deal boosts HSBC’s ambitions in China

June 11, 2024

You may have missed

How to Determine The Ideal Length of Your Marketing Emails Your Customers Will Actually Read

June 11, 2024
Want to save money on your summer getaway? Book your flight now

Want to save money on your summer getaway? Book your flight now

June 11, 2024

Howard Schultz: Steve Jobs Once Told Me to ‘Fire Everyone’

June 11, 2024
A Banana clicker game is going viral on Steam — here’s why

A Banana clicker game is going viral on Steam — here’s why

June 11, 2024

Southwest Airlines Major Investor Wants New Leadership Vote

June 11, 2024
Wealth management deal boosts HSBC’s ambitions in China

Wealth management deal boosts HSBC’s ambitions in China

June 11, 2024