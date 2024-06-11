Want to save money on your summer getaway? Book your flight now

Booking your summer vacation sooner rather than later is still the advice from travel experts as prices continue an upward climb.

“Now is a good time to actually book and plan your vacation for the summer and fall,” said Oliver Huie, the CEO of Travelwire, Inc.

Huie recommends booking three months ahead, especially on specific days that have lower flight prices.

“On a weekend like Saturday, Sunday, Monday – those are all good days to book,” said Huie.

Another big key is to have some wiggle room.

“Be as flexible as you possibly can be when you’re leaving to your destination,” said Alec Slatky, a AAA Northeast spokesperson.

Huie said flying out on a Tuesday and returning on a Thursday tends to be cheaper.

If you’re on a tight budget, experts say consider traveling domestically.

“You could pick pretty much any city in the country and go enjoy a two or three-day weekend there,” said Slatky.