November 18, 2023
Close up of Thanksgiving turkey during family dinner at dining table.


As decisions are being made on what is going on the Thanksgiving table from centerpieces to side dishes, families are looking to save money and maintain the Norman Rockwell feast.

Prices for the meal have had cross winds as the cost of the centerpiece turkey has dropped to an average of $1.37 per pound but sides and desserts have had mixed price movements.

The average Thanksgiving meal for 10 cost just under $65 in 2022, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. While inflation has been cooling recently, families are still seeking relief from growth in costs over the past three years.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Opinion: Money management crucial as cost of living rises

November 18, 2023
Florida should spend money to make prisons less needed

Florida should spend money to make prisons less needed

November 18, 2023

You may have missed

This is one of the worst stock market mistakes you can make right now

This is one of the worst stock market mistakes you can make right now

November 18, 2023
A Gen Zer got $30,000 to build an apartment addition in her backyard. Renting it out makes it 'financially feasible' to pay his bills.

A Gen Zer got $30,000 to build an apartment addition in her backyard. Renting it out makes it ‘financially feasible’ to pay his bills.

November 18, 2023
WorldCoin falls by double digits as OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman is ousted

WorldCoin falls by double digits as OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman is ousted

November 18, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Advertisers have started pulling out of Elon Musk’s ads over anti-Semitism concerns

November 18, 2023
OpenAI president resigns after shock firing of CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI president resigns after shock firing of CEO Sam Altman

November 18, 2023
Employer-Provided Health Care Costs Spike on Weight-Loss Drugs, Inflation

Employer-Provided Health Care Costs Spike on Weight-Loss Drugs, Inflation

November 18, 2023