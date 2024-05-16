Walmart Gears Up To Save You Money This Memorial Day: 20 Items Already on Sale

Igor Golovniov / SOPA Images / Shutterstock.com

Primarily known for big-ticket items like mattresses, appliances, patio furniture and TVs, Memorial Day sales feature a company’s full line of products now. Although the holiday isn’t until Monday, May 27, many retailers have started on the action early, with big savings on regularly stocked goods and specialty items.

Walmart has yet to announce their official Memorial Day sales, but tons of deals are available now. If you’re on the hunt for smart TVs, tech products and home and garden and sports and outdoor merchandise and equipment, avoid the lineups on Memorial Day and check out these 20 Walmart steals now.

Celebrate Memorial Day in Patriotic Style

When retailers use holidays to promote online and in-person shopping, the reasons behind why we reflect and celebrate sometimes get lost in a flurry of deals, savings and discounts. Many Americans will be spending time at events, with loved ones and honoring those who have died while serving their country in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Showing your patriotism can be done through what you buy, use and display, and Walmart has tons of red, white and blue apparel and accessories, party supplies, decorations and flags on sale now. After you’ve loaded up on Memorial Day products, browse Walmart’s everyday department stock to see how much money you can save on products leading up to the big day.

Smart TVs

Retailers use holidays as excuses to lower prices and shift stock, and nothing is off-limits. Many Americans wait until Black Friday/Cyber Monday to buy big tech items like smart TVs, but Walmart has many great choices on sale now to meet any budget.

Home and Garden

Memorial Day falls right around when the seasons change from spring to summer. But with the weather being so cooperative lately, sprucing up your home and outdoor space is a breeze with the following household and garden sales.

Tech

With more Americans using caution when it comes to discretionary spending, U.S. sales of consumer technology products were less than expected during 2023’s Black Friday Week and Cyber Week compared to 2022, according to Circana. Customers still looking to get more value for less money should consider the rollbacks at Walmart now and on the holiday weekend.

Sports and Outdoors

It’s mid-May when many Americans switch gears and transform from couch-surfing homebodies to outdoor, sport-loving dynamos. Walmart has loads of deals on all sporting equipment, camping essentials and outdoor items to get you psyched for your upcoming summer activity schedule.

