Walmart deals: Save on Crocs, Magic Bullet, Dyson, and more

Sticking to a summer budget can be hard work—there’s so much to do and most seasonal activities don’t come cheap. To help keep your spending in check, we rounded up all the best Walmart deals available right now. Whether you need new luggage for your summer vacation, are looking for affordable beach shoes for your kiddos, or simply want to save money on your daily cup of joe, Walmart is offering steep savings across all categories. We suggest making your list now and shopping these discounts as soon as possible—some of the best Walmart summer deals are already flying off the shelves!

10 best Walmart deals available this June

1. Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals Crocs are perfect summer shoes and you can snag a pair for less right now at Walmart. Add these easy kicks our style experts love to your cart today! Read Our Review

Crocs are the shoes of the summer and you can score a pair of your own for under $40 right now at Walmart. Available in plenty of stylish colors, these unisex clogs are lightweight and easy to clean. The shoes have a simple slip-on design with a back strap for added support, making them perfect for the beach, running errands, and more.

2. Magic Bullet Mini Juicer

Magic Bullet Mini Juicer Stick to your summer health goals by picking up this mini juicer on sale for a limited time at Walmart.

Planning a juice cleanse this summer? Skip pricey store-bought juices and make fresh sips at home with the help of this Magic Bullet mini juicer on sale for under $40 at Walmart. According to the brand, the countertop appliance has a powerful motor and a convenient two-inch feed chute.

3. Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum Keep your home clean this summer and beyond with this cordless Dyson vacuum on sale at Walmart. Read Our Review

Our experts rave about this Dyson vacuum. In testing we were thrilled with it’s powerful suction and large number of available attachments. It’s not everyday Dyson vacuums go on sale, but right now Walmart has the V8 Origin+ available for $120 off.

4. Keurig K-Iced Essentials White Iced and Hot Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Iced Essentials White Iced and Hot Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker Get your coffee fix for less by snagging this on-sale Keurig coffee maker today at Walmart.

We are huge fans of Keurig coffee makers and right now Walmart is offering one up for $20 off. The K-Iced Essentials coffee maker can easily whip up hot and iced coffee and comes with an included tumbler so you can take your iced coffee with you on the go.

5. Acer Aspire 3 15.6-Inch Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 15.6-Inch Laptop For top-rated tech at an affordable price, Walmart is the place to shop. Score this Acer laptop today for a rare $140 markdown.

If you’re working from home this summer, you might want to add the Acer Aspire 3 to your Walmart cart today. This affordable laptop has a stunning 15.6-inch display, perfect for taking zoom calls, surfing the web, and checking emails. Usually priced at $499, you can get it for $140 off at the Walmart summer sale.

6. Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 4-Piece Wicker Outdoor Patio Sectional Dining Set

Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 4-Piece Wicker Outdoor Patio Sectional Dining Set Level-up your outside space with this modern patio set on sale now at Walmart.

Enjoy your backyard to the fullest this summer by adding this Better Homes & Gardens patio set to your Walmart cart today. The furniture set includes a sectional sofa, a dining-height coffee table, an ottoman, and two storage covers. You can save $150 and ring up for just $747 right now at Walmart’s summer sale.

7. Travelhouse 3-Piece Hardshell Luggage Set

Travelhouse 3-Piece Hardshell Luggage Set This luggage set is super affordable and perfect for summer vacation packing for the whole family.

Traveling this summer? At $210 off this luggage set is a must-buy. When you purchase the travel set at Walmart, you’ll get three suitcases all with telescoping handles, four quiet spinner wheels, TSA combination locks, and organized interiors with mesh zip pockets.

8. FDW 8-Inch Twin Memory Foam Mattress

FDW 8-Inch Twin Memory Foam Mattress Upgrade your guest bedroom this summer with a new memory foam mattress on sale at Walmart.

Hosting friends and family this summer? Get your guest bedroom ready by shopping FDW memory foam mattresses on sale now at Walmart. With plenty of bed sizes to choose from, you can save hundreds on a new mattress that is designed to be comfortable, breathable, and easy to clean.

9. Costway 15-Drawer Rolling Storage Cart

Costway 15-Drawer Rolling Storage Cart Keep things organized by picking up this colorful storage cart for under $80 at Walmart this summer.

This convenient storage cart is perfect for keeping your home office, craft room, or play area neat this summer and beyond. The rolling organizer includes five bigger drawers and 10 smaller drawers for storing all different types of things. Typically priced at $159, you can take it home today for just $79.99.

10. Ophanie Cordless Portable Tire Inflator

Ophanie Cordless Portable Tire Inflator Grab this top-rated tire inflator for $52 off this summer at Walmart.

Don’t get stuck with low tire pressure on your summer roadtrip. Instead, add the Ophanie cordless portable tire inflator to your Walmart cart today and pump up your tires whenever they need some extra air. The inflator comes highly-rated by Walmart customers and is currently a whopping 65% off.

Does Walmart have summer deals?

Yes, Walmart has summer deals available across all categories. Right now you can save on everything from laptops and TVs to kitchen appliances and patio furniture. Walmart also has a huge catalogue of deals on everyday essentials, so you can save on personal care products, groceries, cleaning must-haves, and more.

What are the best deals at Walmart this June?

Some of the best deals available at Walmart this June are on home and kitchen products. For instance, you can grab a new Keurig coffee machine for under $60, get a Better Homes & Gardens patio furniture set for $150 off, or opt for a Dyson vacuum we love for under $300. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for summer style essentials, you can’t go wrong with a pair of Crocs for under $40.

