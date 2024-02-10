Video: Hear from our clients: Protecting your loved ones, no matter what life brings
This video is part of the Hear from our clients series created in collaboration with RBC Wealth Management Canada clients and RBC Family Office Services. In this series, clients share their stories and how a personalized, holistic approach has helped their wealth planning journeys and in achieving their financial goals.
When Denise was diagnosed with cancer, it was a life event for their family that highlighted the importance of preparing for the “what-ifs.” Ensuring they had a solid financial plan in place to protect their daughter’s well-being was of paramount importance to them. Find out how the right planning and a focus on the softer aspects—their values, hopes and personal circumstances—helped their family feel reassured that their “house was in order.”
