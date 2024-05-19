Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)





Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $60.51.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

