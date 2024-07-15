Veteran saddles up for new mission to raise money, awareness for Arthritis Foundation

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — An Air Force veteran is on a new mission. This time, Pete Staylor’s duty takes him down the coast for a bike ride lasting more than 500 miles. It’s not just another day of exercise. With the California Coastal Classic, he’s trying to raise awareness and funds to help battle arthritis.

“I’m trying to make a difference. I’m trying to inspire people to get up off the couch, this is what I really want,” said Staylor. “We raise over a million dollars every year for the arthritis foundation, which is pretty darn good considering we have 250 riders.”

Staylor wasn’t always into biking… for a while his sport was basketball. But then the arthritis in his knees started setting in.

“I had several doctors tell you know what, you’ve had a good life, go sit on your couch, and I said are you kidding me, no!” said Staylor.

He had double-knee replacement and recovered quickly. But Staylor feared his days of riding the CCC were over. He then discovered that by using an e-bike, he was back in the saddle!

“My e-bike has given me wings, it’s a game changer,” said Staylor. “I had literally quit riding, gave away my bikes, gave away my bike gear, and just became a volunteer for the ride, and then two years later I discovered e-bikes and now you can’t stop me.”

Working out at Vim and Vigor Fitness, he’s hoping to recruit as many people for the ride as possible… and raise money for the arthritis foundation.

“It’s more than advocacy, it’s education, it’s research,” said Staylor.

Shannon Marang Cox is the CCC ride director.

“You can’t go out to dinner or grab a coffee with Pete without him telling someone about the CCC and how he’s riding, sharing our mission, raising awareness,” said Cox.

This year’s ride is scheduled for September 1. Staylor is hoping others will join in!

“I’ve had people say to me, oh that’s a cheater bike. No, I’m riding! Believe me, I’m riding!” said Staylor. “Come ride with me. I’m riding, and I get a good workout, I really do. If I can improve my quality of life and help others around me, that’s the way to go.”