VBP launches business coaching solution for advisers

Vital Business Partner (VBP) has launched a new coaching solution to assist financial advisers and business owners looking to grow their practice.

The Sydney and Philippines-based outsourcing services firm will offer the business coaching solution, titled The Growth Alliance, to advice leaders on a subscription basis.

Specifically designed for advisers, business owners and operations managers, it will help these professionals achieve growth and deliver tangible efficiencies to their advice practice.

The service will be led by Sue Viskovic, general manager for consulting at VBP. The program will offer on-demand learning modules, group-based training and personalised one-on-one support.

Commenting on the solution, Viskovic said: “So many advice businesses are trying to solve their problems alone but there’s power in the collective and together, with the right guidance and support, they can overcome challenges and achieve their growth ambitions faster, with less risk and more fun.

“For over 17 years, advisers have been coming to us for help to elevate their thinking, galvanise their teams and optimise their operations in order to break through barriers and take their business to the next level. We’ve helped businesses of every shape and size, at different stages in their journey. The Growth Alliance packages up the collective knowledge and experience of our team to support more advice leaders.”

VBP commenced its consulting division in late 2023 after it acquired Elixir Consulting, which was founded in 2007 by Viskovic.

David Carney, VBP head of growth and co-founder, said the group has significantly expanded its capacity and offerings to support both new and existing clients over the past six months.

“We want to be the go-to growth partner for advice business owners and leaders who are passionate about serving their clients and hungry to scale up, innovate and build strong, thriving businesses,” he explained.

“Leveraging the proven experience of Elixir and boosting it with the scale and resources of VBP has strengthened our position to support and assist advice businesses.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that former Diverger managing director, Nathan Jacobsen, will take up the senior leadership role of chief executive at VBP in late May.

Jacobsen left the advice licensee in March, following Count’s acquisition of Diverger which created the third-largest licensee in Australia at $30 billion in funds under advice. It was said at the time of the deal that he would not be joining the newly combined licensee.

His appointment followed the exit of Carney from the CEO role, who has remained at the company to focus on business development opportunities in the head of growth role.