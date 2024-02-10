Varo Bank: Varo Bank App Down? Users Unable To Make Money Transfers

Updated Feb 11, 2024, 02:05 AM IST

If you were wondering if Varo Bank is down right now, it appears that it is a current issue for the bank’s users. Banks operate on a specialized network, which serves as their fundamental banking platform. If there is a problem with this core network, it results in difficulties such as the server issue being faced by Varo’s customers.

Some of the reasons why down issue arises include when the bank decides to take the server down for maintenance purposes or when they decide to update their servers, which sometimes results in a mayhem creating outages and server lags.

Currently, users of Varo Bank are complaining of the inability to transfer money, while others say that they are having difficulty to even enter the app.