Utility companies share tips as Kern County heats up
Stay cool and save money: Utility companies share tips as Kern County heats up
by Celine Stevens, Eyewitness News
Temperatures hit 100 degrees in Bakersfield for the first time all year. (KBAK/FOX58)
While summer-like temperatures are back in Kern County, that means rising energy bills are also making their return.
Luckily, there are ways to cut down on the bills, while still being able to stay cool.
“The air conditioner is really what drives your energy bill,” said Jeff Smith, a spokesperson for PG&E.
Smith recommends that with health permitting, set your air conditioner into the upper 70s while at home.
“78 degrees or higher is what we recommend. That way your air conditioning will not have to work as often or as hard,” he explained.
SoCal Edison’s Gabriela Ornelas also suggested precooling your home.
“Being conscious of closing those blinds and those curtains, opting to use fans to supplement your AC use,” she said.
“They can lower their thermostat by five to six degrees starting in the morning. And the effect that that creates is it’s going to help cool your home,” she continued.
Not conserving enough energy can also have a negative effect on the grid.
Ornelas said peak demand hours are from four to nine in the evening.
She said this is when we see more people using more energy at the same time, while energy resources are wrapping up, like the sun starting to set.
This causes more demands on the grid.
The good news is that Smith said while the Central Valley is heating up, other areas in the state are not getting so hot, so we should not see an issue with overall supply and demand for now.
This can lead to more demand on the energy grid, but for this heat wave, Jeff Smith with PG&E said the grid should be fine, for now.
Changing air filters can also be helpful, and if you have a pool, a variable speed pump will also help save money according to Smith.
If you’re looking to cut down on heat radiating from inside your home, Ornelas said to check out the kitchen.
“The stove introduces a lot of heat in the home. So, on very hot days, we recommend if there’s an opportunity for alternative cooking, maybe with a microwave or cold foods, limiting that stove to limit that hot air,” she said.
While these steps can help, sometimes people need more assistance, and both PG&E and SoCal Edison offer several different programs that you can apply for by going online or giving them a call.
For PG&E’s financial assistance programs, click here.
For SoCal Edison’s programs, click here.
While energy conservation is the goal, it’s recommended people do what they can physically handle.
“Our priority is always the safety of our customers. And with that goes their health. So we don’t want them to limit their energy use for those medical devices that they need to use, or for their education or work,” said Ornelas.
SoCal Edison also said it’s important to remember that energy conservation is something people can do all year long whether there’s a heatwave or not, and it will not just help with the bill, but the grid as well.
Load more…