UTI Asset Management posts 9% profit growth

July 26, 2024
UTI AMC’s profit after tax (PAT) rose 9% to 254 crore in the June quarter, as against 234 crore in the same period a year ago.Revenue from operations rose 13 % to 529 crore during the quarter from 468 crore last year. The fund house’s market share in total AUM fell marginally to 5.27% during the quarter from 5.76% in the previous year. In equity AUM, its market share fell to 3.45% from 4.41% a year ago.

