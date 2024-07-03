Use your SNAP EBT card to visit museums and save money on Independence Day

Saving money while visiting museums and zoos is possible with the SNAP benefits program. All you have to do is make sure the museum or zoo you would like to visit is open and has joined the Museums for All initiative.

This initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services has welcomed more than 8,000,000 Museums for all Visitors. Undoubtedly, it has had a great impact on both SNAP recipients and museums.

How can I find a museum to get a discount or free access with my SNAP card?

As a matter of fact, there are more than 1,300 museums throughout the USA who offer a reduced admission or free tickets to Food Stamp recipients. As there might be different opening hours on Independence Day, check it before you go there to avoid unpleasant surprises.

To find out if a museum or zoo has joined this initiative, visit https://museums4all.org/#! and click on “Find a Museum”. Then, type the name of your State or the place you would like to go to. After that, click on “Find locations”. A more accurate search can be done by selecting 10 miles.

For example, if you are visiting New York, you will be spoiled for choice if you have SNAP. One museum you may want to visit there is MoMA (Museum of Modern Art). The best thing about it is the fact that you can get free admission for yourself and up to 4 guests. Check it on https://www.moma.org/visit/discounts.

Can I save money on zoo tickets with my SNAP EBT card?

There are many zoos that have also joined the Museums for All initiative. Once more, keep in mind that on Independence Day, opening hours may vary and some could be closed.

A great zoo to visit would be TULSAZOO. Not only can you get a discount if you are a SNAP recipient, but also those who have WIC instead. Do not forget that discounts do not apply to special events.

TULSAZOO claims that you can buy up to 6 regular gate admission tickets for 3 dollars per ticket. Do not forget that you must show your photo ID and your SNAP or WIC card too. *P-EBT card not applicable though.