June 27, 2024
MetLife Is Pursuing Deal for European Direct Lender Hayfin


The pandemic savings cushions that helped Americans weather high prices in recent years have worn through, contributing to a loss of consumer firepower that’s rippling through the economy.

Delinquencies are rising. Executives are flagging caution among shoppers in recent earnings calls, and retail sales barely increased in May after falling the month prior. Economists forecast solid inflation-adjusted consumer spending in data out Friday, helped by lower gasoline prices, but that would follow an outright decline in April.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

How To Talk To Your Kids About Money

How To Talk To Your Kids About Money

June 27, 2024
Airwallex announces integration with Intuit QuickBooks

Airwallex announces integration with Intuit QuickBooks

June 27, 2024

You may have missed

How To Talk To Your Kids About Money

How To Talk To Your Kids About Money

June 27, 2024
MetLife Is Pursuing Deal for European Direct Lender Hayfin

US Economy Feels Impact of Dried-Up Pandemic Savings

June 27, 2024

4 Tried-and-True Ways to Better Market Your Business

June 27, 2024
Airwallex announces integration with Intuit QuickBooks

Airwallex announces integration with Intuit QuickBooks

June 27, 2024
Traveling for the Fourth of July? Save Money by Borrowing an AirTag

Traveling for the Fourth of July? Save Money by Borrowing an AirTag

June 27, 2024
menu icon

Caspar Lee says young people are unlikely to make money on YouTube

June 27, 2024