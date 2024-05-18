UK Money Carer foundation helping vulnerable people recruits first team member in Spain and will launch biometric cash card for carers

BARELY a week passes by without a horrific report of an elderly person in Spain being deceived by a trusted carer or a supposedly-close friend.

Stories of bank accounts being cleared out are far too common, and non-Spanish speaking people living on their own are especially prone to be conned.

Now that is set to change with the news that a UK foundation that manages money for vulnerable people is expanding to Spain.

The Manchester-based Money Carer Foundation is a national social enterprise founded in 2009.

The organisation provides money management services for elderly and vulnerable people, their carers, and the families who support them.

In Britain, hundreds of law firms, local authorities, and care providers use the Money Carer technology engine and banking platform to assist them in better managing the finances of their clients.

Money Carer CEO Sean Tyrer said: “We, in effect, act as the Corporate Appointee, authorised by the Department of Work & Pensions(DWP) to help thousands of people in the UK manage their welfare benefit entitlements.”

“Our service provides security and convenience, with access to real-time transaction information.”

Money Carer works hand-in-hand with carers, family members, social workers and other professionals to serve their clients in the best way possible and, crucially- in their best interest.

The foundation is now set to launch in Spain, aiming to end some cases of vulnerable people being ripped off- often without even knowing it.

Money Carer will look to help elderly expats, people with learning difficulties, and those who have had or still have substance abuse issues.

“We take on a legal role and take responsibility for a person’s finances by managing their finances via a single facility, which includes receiving funds and paying bills,” said Sean.

It recently held an Open Day in Alicante to attract expats to work for it on a part-time or job-share basis.

It has already signed up an experienced carer and clinical administrator from the Denia area of Alicante province.

Sean Tyrer said: “We are looking for people with experience who perhaps have been carers or worked for social services to join our innovative money management team.”

“It will be a unique opportunity to do some fascinating and caring work!”

Sean told the Olive Press that Money Carer will look to roll out in Spain towards the end of the year.

“We want to lay down the right foundations, and I hope to meet with organisations that work with the elderly and contact the British Embassy to see how we can support and collaborate.”

In the UK, Money Carer partners with the DWP and over 100 local authorities to provide money management services.

The first priority in Spain will be to introduce a secure, biometric fingerprint-activated card.

This card would allow a carer to manage and pay for things such as shopping and sundry items for the vulnerable person they look after, but it would be monitored to ensure that everything is above board.

The fact that the card can only be used by the person whose fingerprint is linked to it when paying at the checkout adds cutting-edge protection to both the carer and their client.

“A card like this will bring extra security to its owner and peace of mind that it is being used responsibly by somebody they trust,” said Sean.

Extensive information on how Money Carer works in Britain is available via their website, moneycarer.org.uk and there’s also an informative podcast for you to enjoy.