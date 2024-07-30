UK fund manager opens to Aussie investors

Atlantic House, a UK investment manager specialising in derivatives-based strategies, has made its fund open to professional Australian investors.

Its Uncorrelated Strategies Fund was launched for UK investors in May 2022 and invests across multi-asset derivative strategies, providing investors with a diverse and highly differentiated source of return.

It aims to deliver positive returns across a wide range of market scenarios while protecting the portfolio from significant market downturns.​

Managed by chief investment officer Tom May with fund managers Valeriu Trufas and Tom Boyle, it has $646 million in assets under management.

The fund’s strategic allocation comprises three key areas:

Tail strategies: Insurance-like strategies designed to generate significant returns during steep market downturns, while keeping holding costs low to minimise the impact on the fund’s performance in stable markets. Trend strategies: Following trends across equities, bonds, FX and commodities markets that are capable of producing positive returns in both rising and declining markets. Diversifiers: Utilising longstanding structural mispricing in derivatives markets, these strategies aim to provide consistent returns throughout the market cycle.

Andrew Lakeman, co-founder of Atlantic House, said: “The Uncorrelated Strategies Fund is designed to meet these requirements through a transparent, repeatable and predictable investment process, all within a daily liquidity framework.”

Lakeman, who is a non-executive at the firm, resides in Australia and is responsible for the firm’s distribution strategy across Australia, New Zealand and Asia. He was the original founder of Catley Lakeman May, which later became Atlantic House.

As well as the Uncorrelated Strategies Fund, Atlantic House also runs the Defined Returns, Global Defined Returns, Dynamic Duration and Balanced Return funds.