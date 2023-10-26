UK drivers can save £200 a year on fuel with this expert tip

With the cost of living and petrol prices continuing to rise UK drivers are feeling the pinch.

But the the experts at Select Car Leasing have revealed you can save yourself hundreds of pounds on petrol and diesel simpy by washing your car and keeping it clean.

How to save over £200 on petrol and diesel



Washing your car and keeping it clear of dirt and grime can boost the fuel economy by two miles per gallon (mpg), Express reported.

By washing your car and keeping it clean it can boost its fuel economy. (Image: PA)

Over a year, motorists who drive an average of around 8,000 miles would save around £200.

Managing Director at Select Car Leasing, Graham Conway, said: “A cleaner car is in fact more fuel efficient.

“Experiments found the vehicle was more fuel-efficient when clean, averaging two miles per gallon (mpg) more than when it was dirty.

“If you extrapolate that over an entire year, and with a driver covering around 8,000 miles, there’s a potential saving of around £200 annually just by keeping your car clean.”

He added: “So as motorists continue to battle with the cost of living crisis, keeping their vehicle clean will most likely help to save on fuel costs since dirty surfaces limit airflow and increase friction for a lower mpg rating.”

How does having a clean car help save you money on fuel?

Mr Conway explained why having a clean car was able to save you money at the pump saying it had to do with how aerodynamic your car is.

He said: “The main determining factor here is when the car doesn’t have dirt around it, it is much more aerodynamic.

“The surface area of a vehicle can impact mileage and fuel efficiency because when it has no debris, it can travel through the air much easier and freely.

“Car manufacturers will cleverly design the body shape of a vehicle so that it is as aerodynamic as possible.

“An aerodynamic-efficient vehicle shape tends to be one as smooth and as streamlined as possible, minimising drag.

“Dirt also adds weight, which also has an impact on a vehicle’s fuel efficiency.”