‘UK asset management is deeply unfashionable’

As the sun shines down through the open bifold doors of one of Peter Harrison’s favourite London restaurants, the outgoing boss of Schroders looks back with satisfaction on his 36 years in the City. “I do think it’s the best industry in the world,” he says with a smile. “And I’ve been lucky enough to be in it all my career.”

Le Café du Marché, where Harrison is reminiscing on a glorious day in late June, has been an on-and-off haunt for him throughout his rise to the top of Britain’s fund management industry.

Tucked away in a converted warehouse on a quiet mews off Charterhouse Square, the bistro sits on the edge of the Square Mile financial district that has dominated Harrison’s working life.