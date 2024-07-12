July 12, 2024
‘UK asset management is deeply unfashionable’


As the sun shines down through the open bifold doors of one of Peter Harrison’s favourite London restaurants, the outgoing boss of Schroders looks back with satisfaction on his 36 years in the City. “I do think it’s the best industry in the world,” he says with a smile. “And I’ve been lucky enough to be in it all my career.”

Le Café du Marché, where Harrison is reminiscing on a glorious day in late June, has been an on-and-off haunt for him throughout his rise to the top of Britain’s fund management industry.

Tucked away in a converted warehouse on a quiet mews off Charterhouse Square, the bistro sits on the edge of the Square Mile financial district that has dominated Harrison’s working life.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

SNAP (Food Stamps) beneficiaries can save money with these simple 3 tips

SNAP (Food Stamps) beneficiaries can save money with these simple 3 tips

July 12, 2024
How to Make Money on TikTok — in 300 words or less

How to Make Money on TikTok — in 300 words or less

July 12, 2024

You may have missed

‘UK asset management is deeply unfashionable’

‘UK asset management is deeply unfashionable’

July 12, 2024
SNAP (Food Stamps) beneficiaries can save money with these simple 3 tips

SNAP (Food Stamps) beneficiaries can save money with these simple 3 tips

July 12, 2024
How to Make Money on TikTok — in 300 words or less

How to Make Money on TikTok — in 300 words or less

July 12, 2024
1 in 10 Australians are millionaires: UBS

1 in 10 Australians are millionaires: UBS

July 12, 2024
How can you save money on charges?

How can you save money on charges?

July 12, 2024
Switching licensees spells break in advice losses

Switching licensees spells break in advice losses

July 12, 2024