June 19, 2024
UBS boss hails banking ‘trifecta’ as Swiss lender seals merger


The head of Credit Suisse’s local private bank now tasked with running wealth management at UBS says the combination of the two Swiss giants into a “trifecta” investment bank will give it an advantage over rivals in the race for clients.

Michael Marr, who took the reins at UBS’ local wealth management business after its shotgun marriage to Credit Suisse, said the completion of the takeover this month had connected his team to UBS’ industry-leading banking and markets divisions.



