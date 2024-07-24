Twins hindered by ‘money issues’ ahead of trade deadline
How likely are the Minnesota Twins to make a big move before the July 30 MLB trade deadline?
While shortstop Carlos Correa is on record urging the front office to upgrade the team’s pitching, insiders around the league aren’t entirely sold on the idea that the Twins could get aggressive. What’s holding them back? It might be money.
“It remains to be seen whether Minnesota can add much to the payroll, but acquiring a rental starting pitcher would make sense for the Twins, whose 4.47 rotation ERA ranks 23rd in the Majors,” writes MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand. “Adding a left-handed reliever and a right-handed bat could also be in the cards for Minnesota.”
ESPN’s Jeff Passan is sounding the same tone, writing Tuesday that the Twins are among a handful of teams that might be attempting to add and subtract at the deadline, with money playing a big role in any coming decision.
“Money issues continue to hinder any shot at a big move, and it’s why the Twins are an add-and-subtract team and not simply an add team like they ought to be,” Passan reports. “If the opportunity to acquire a higher-salary player presents itself, they would need to offload salary from their major league roster in that deal or another to cancel out the expense.”
Passon goes on to suggest the Twins could view the return of injured players as “deadline additions” that “come from within.” Infielders Royce Lewis and Jose Miranda could rejoin the Twins by the weekend, and shortstop Carlos Correa isn’t expected to miss much more time with plantar fasciitis. They’re also on the verge of getting right-handed reliever Brock Stewart back from a rehab assignment with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints.
The lineup, when healthy, is as good as there is in the majors. Lewis at third base, Correa at short, Brooks Lee at second and Miranda at first forms a powerful infield. Carlos Santana has been resurgent and clutch as a first baseman/designated hitter and Ryan Jeffers is one of the better hitting catches in the game. The outfield is also strong with All-Star Willi Castro, Byron Buxton and Max Kepler.
Minnesota’s bullpen should be upper echelon when Stewart returns because they can call on him, Jorge Alcala, Caleb Thielar (who has struggled), Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran late in games. That leaves starting pitching as the biggest need.
Pablo Lopez was excellent in his first start after the All-Star break and if that’s a sign of things to come it would be a boon for the starting staff. Bailey Ober owns a 2.23 ERA over his last seven starts and Joe Ryan has been solid, but unless Lopez consistently pitchers at a high level the Twins really don’t have a trusted, high-end starting pitcher to rely on down the stretch and in the playoffs.
The Twins’ payroll this season is $127.3 million, according to Baseball Prospectus, which is approximately $27 million less than 2023, largely due to the lack of a long-term television contract with Diamond Sports-controlled Bally Sports North.