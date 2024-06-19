June 19, 2024
TVA shares tips to save money and help support the power grid


BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The heat is cranking up this week, with heat indexes getting close or up to 100 degrees, and that can put a major strain on the power grid and your electricity bill.

The Tennessee Valley Authority has a few tips to to make sure you’re not breaking the bank and disrupting the grid. Making sure you lessen your electrical usage can add up to saving around 3% on your bill month to month.

Doing things like not running your washer and dryer during the hottest parts of the day, cooking outside and closing your blinds and curtains can make an large impact on your electric bill and the temperature in your house.

It is also recommended that if you have a power outage to immediately report it to a provider and keep all doors to the outside closed until power can be restored.





