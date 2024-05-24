Trying To Save Money On A Theme Park Visit This Summer? Why You Should Take Advantage Of Universal Orlando’s New Deal

We all know just how expensive theme park vacations can be. Tickets alone to major parks from Disney or Universal cost upwards of $100 a day, and that’s before factoring in hotels, food, travel and anything else that you need never mind the additional costs of everything you want to do. One should always look for ways to save money, and Universal Orlando Resort just dropped a killer deal that anybody looking to take a theme park vacation this summer will want to seriously consider.

A lot of people may be waiting to visit Universal Orlando Resort until next year when the new theme park opens. Based on what we know about Epic Universe, that’s understandable, as the park is looking amazing. But Universal doesn’t want you to wait, and it has a huge deal to get you to come soon.

Universal Orlando is offering Two Free Days In The Park

Today, Universal Orlando Resort announced a new ticket deal. When guests purchase a 2-park, 3-day ticket, they’ll get two additional days free. That’s 5 days at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, with the freedom to move between the two parks at your leisure, but only paying for three days worth of time. An upgrade to include the Volcano Bay waterpark is also available.

When visiting a theme park resort, my rule of thumb for tickets is always to buy tickets equal to one day per park, plus one additional day. As such, three days is exactly how long I would say visitors to Universal Orlando Resort should plan to spend. But if the resort is going to go ahead and offer you two more days, you might as well take them.

The beauty of this is that it means you don’t need to rush your time in the parks. Don’t tell Universal I said this, but saving the money on tickets also could mean saving money on Express Pass, as lines are less of an issue if you know you have the time to stand in them. If a line for something is too long one day, you know you’ll be coming back.

While an extra two days in the parks will certainly mean a couple more days in a hotel, Universal Orlando has some of the best hotel rates of major theme parks, so that won’t break the bank.

Dreamworks Land, New Nighttime Entertainment And More Is Coming This Summer

This ticket deal could not have come at a better time, because this summer is going to be a big one for Universal Orlando Resort. This June we’ll see several new attractions debut that you won’t want to miss.

On June 14, Dreamworks Land, the newly reimagined family area at Universal Studios Florida, will open. It will include the Trolls-themed Trollercoaster, a Kung Fu Panda kids play area, and a Shrek meet-and-greet in the swamp.

A pair of new nighttime shows will be debuting in the parks that day as well. CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular at Universal Studios Florida will combine water effects, projection mapping and 600 drones to celebrate the history of film. Over at Islands of Adventure, a brand-new show Hogwarts Castle projection show, Hogwarts Always, will light up the night, with multiple possible endings, so you’ll want to use those extra days of tickets to check this one out more than once. Additionally, starting July 3 the Universal Mega Movie Parade, the largest daytime parade Universal Orlando has ever seen, will begin.

And if the summer doesn’t work out for you, no worries. Tickets using this deal can be purchased through the middle of December, so if you want to take advantage of it as part of a trip to experience Halloween Horror Nights (tickets to that will cost extra) or to celebrate the holiday season at Universal Orlando, you can.

With Epic Universe set to open in 2025, it’s a safe bet there probably won’t be a lot of aggressive ticket deals next year, so if Universal Orlando is on your list of theme parks to visit soon, and it should be, there may be no better time than now.